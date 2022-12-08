A Brutal Senate Map For Democrats in 2024 Should Curb Their Current Enthusiasm

The Democrats managed to hang on to the Senate in 2022 for a variety of reasons but it wouldn’t have been remotely possible without a favorable map.

With Republicans defending 23 seats and Democrats only 12, the chance for a Republican takeover of the Senate hinged on all the tumblers falling into place. Just prior to Election Day, it appeared that most of the GOP’s dreams were coming true.

But the map is relentless. In states carried by Joe Biden in 2020, Republican Senate candidates came close but failed. Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Georgia all voted for the Democrats in the end, leaving the Republicans on the outside looking in.

But Democrats should temper their 2022 celebrations with the realization that 2024 could make them a minority party in the Senate for a decade or more. Of the 34 Senate seats up for re-election in 2024, 24 of them are currently held by Democrats.

And much worse for Democrats, three of those seats — Montana, West Virginia, and Ohio — are in states carried by Donald Trump in 2020 by 16, 39, and 8 points, respectively. An “uphill climb” would be an understatement.

There are also two races where Republicans could do very well with the right candidate: Arizona against Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Nevada against Senator Jacky Rosen.

Plus, the Democrats’ “midwestern firewall” barely survived, with GOP Senator Ron Johnson winning in Wisconsin and Mehmet Oz barely losing in Pennsylvania. Decent candidates up and down the list could give the GOP a massive majority in the Senate in 2024.

Each of the most vulnerable Democrats — Jon Tester in Montana, Joe Manchin in West Virginia, and Sherrod Brown in Ohio — ran in 2012 and 2018. The landslide won by Obama in 2012, and the very favorable 2018 map gave those candidates an easier time than they probably should have gotten.

