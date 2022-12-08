Commie Invasion! Two More Secret Chinese Police Stations Discovered, This Time in L.A.

Time to invest in a Rosetta Stone Cantonese language plan.

The non-profit group Safeguard Defenders just located 43 more secret commie Chinese police stations across the world, and two are in Los Angeles. We already knew about the one located in New York City.

Related: Why Do the Chinese Commies Have Their Own Police Station in New York?

There are now more than 100 secret Chinese commie police stations operating in 53 countries. There are five in Canada, which means there are now eight in North America that we know of.

"They use these stations to intimidate Chinese citizens living in Canada." Co-Founder of Honk Kong Watch Aileen Calverley sounds the alarm about the Chinese Communist Party-operated police stations in Canada while speaking to parliament. pic.twitter.com/Laqf1rsU5w — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) October 5, 2022

The Chinese claim the police stations are for Chinese nationals to renew their driver’s licenses and stop “online fraud.” Yet, as per the Spain-based Safeguard Defenders, the police stations have used nefarious means to “convince” roughly 230,000 people to “voluntarily” return to China.

The police stations are also keeping tabs on Chinese nationals who speak out against the commie regime.

Some of the tactics used by the secret police to convince nationals to return to China involve arresting family members back home and refusing education to family children.

What we still don’t know is why our elected leaders allow these enforcement stations to exist.

I can see why Canada’s tyrannical princess, Justin Trudeau, would embrace the communists. He has practically turned Canada into China-West.

What in the fresh hell is this?! pic.twitter.com/7JtBwXOAW4 — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) November 13, 2022

But why would Joe Biden and his administration turn a blind eye to what we now know are three secret — and likely illegal — Chinese police stations operating on American soil? Could it have something to do with all the cheddar the Chinese have given to the Biden family?

AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Perhaps Beijing has given Joe orders to ignore the growing number of Chinese police stations on our continent. Maybe they also told Biden to leave the southern border open so they can continue to hoover up billions of dollars in fentanyl sales.

We won’t know for sure until the FBI actually looks into the Biden crime family to find out why they took so much money from China, the nation most Americans believe to be our greatest enemy.