Grassley: The Biden Family Received "No-interest, Forgivable" Loans From a Chinese Company

According to information released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), it looks like the Biden family took in mad stacks from at least one Chinese company, CEFC China Energy, in the form of “interest-free, forgivable loans” back in 2017.

FACT-O-RAMA! One of the crimes for which Hunter Biden is being “investigated” by the FBI is tax evasion. His former partner, Tony Bobulinski, admitted several years ago that Joe Biden — aka “the big guy” — took ten percent of whatever money came in. Joe’s brother Jim Biden is in on the family business, too.

The “loan” came in 2017 when Biden was no longer vice president, so it’s clean, right? No! The money was payment for “work” the Biden family did when Joe was still vice president. They just didn’t collect payment until “the big guy” was out of office and out of sight.

Grassley wrote a letter to the FBI (he’s been doing that a lot lately), which included this tasty nugget:

In that interview, Mr. Bobulinski stated that the arrangement Hunter Biden and James Biden created with foreign nationals connected to the communist Chinese government included assisting them with potential business deals and investments while Joe Biden was Vice President; however, that work remained intentionally uncompensated while Joe Biden was Vice President.

This bit below is, in my opinion, the creamy filling part of the letter:

Based on recent protected disclosures to my office, the FBI has within its possession significant, impactful and voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden.

The letter goes on to mention that Joe Biden did meet with Hunter’s “business associates,” even though he claims he did not.

As PJ Media’s intrepid Matt Margolis reported in August, the FBI has, for some reason, not been eager to investigate the Biden family.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with the Biden crime family:

The Biden family “earns” piles o’ cheddar from Ukraine, China, etc. for years while Joe Biden was Vice President.

Hunter Biden smokes a cauldron of crack and leaves his laptop full of corruption evidence at a computer repair shop.

Fifty-one former intel wizards claim the laptop “looks” like Russian disinformation. Liberal lickspittles all agree that Russia, the country that can’t beat Ukraine in a war, has the ability to find a Hunter Biden look-alike, shoot dozens of drug porn videos, and fake emails to actual email addresses — emails that spell out the corruption in living techno-color.

The FBI tells Facebook to ignore the laptop story when it comes out.

Twitter bans the New York Post for breaking the story of Hunter’s laptop.

Voilà! We learn the laptop is very real, and the FBI dutifully decides not to investigate.

The Bidens are filthy, and everyone knows it. The swamp is merely covering itself.