FBI Bigwig Quietly Steps Down Just Before New Congress Probes Begin

Leaving big-league politics is a lot like comedy: It’s all about timing.

FBI master-blaster Steven D’Antuono, the top official at the Washington, D.C., FBI office, quietly announced via his LinkedIn page that he had left the Bureau the day before.

“After a 26-year, 10-month career with the FBI, I chose to retire,” D’Antuono stated. “Yesterday was my last day.”

No warning? No Glen Deveron and Montecristo send-off? Huh.

D’Antuono claims he decided to end his career to “spend more time with family.” His decision comes — coincidentally — as the new, Republican-led House of Representatives has promised to give the FBI a much-needed enema.

Republicans from the House Judiciary Committee have named D’Antuono and eight other FBI bigwigs as people who have some prompt ‘splainin’ to do.

In addition, to advance our oversight, we require prompt testimony from FBI employees. We expect your unfettered cooperation in arranging for the Committee to receive testimony from FBI employees. As an initial matter, we anticipate requiring testimony from the following employees, either in hearings or transcribed interviews, early in the 118th Congress: 1. Christopher A. Wray, Director;

2. Paul Abbate, Deputy Director;

3. Timothy Langan, Executive Assistant Director, Criminal, Cyber, Response, and

Services Branch;

4. Jennifer L. Moore, Executive Assistant Director, Human Resources Branch;

5. Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge, Washington Field Office;

6. Carlton L. Peeples, Deputy Assistant Director, Criminal Investigative Division;

7. Kevin Vorndran, Deputy Assistant Director, Counterterrorism Division;

8. Laura Dehmlow, Section Chief, Foreign Influence Task Force; and

9. Elvis Chan, Special Agent, San Francisco Field Office.

The letter also states that FBI Director Wray has not been forthcoming in regard to congressional hearings involving the FBI, and it fires a shot across Wray’s bow:

To date, you have ignored these requests, or you have failed to respond sufficiently. Please be aware that if our requests remain outstanding at the beginning of the 118th Congress, the Committee may be forced to resort to compulsory process to obtain the material we require.

It sounds like the new House is hungry for answers involving the KGB’s FBI’s involvement in political skullduggery, which may include:

the FBI’s involvement on January 6

the FBI’s refusal to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop

the FBI colluding with Big Tech to hide stories that might hurt Joe Biden and his family

the FBI acting as the Democrats’ personal pit bulls

Oops, looks like D’Antuono did get his retirement party. Mozel Tov!

Fast Facts About Steven D’Antuono

He was in charge of what has become known as Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer “Fednapping” case, where several people, one of them a homeless man living in the cellar of a vacuum repair shop, were entrapped in a bogus, FBI-run attempt to kidnap Gov. Whitmer — one month before the 2020 election.

D’Antuono was promoted to lead the Washington, D.C., office after the operation in Michigan and just prior to the Jan. 6 demonstration, where the FBI had sources on the ground and at the Capitol.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI had roughly eight undercover assets in the Proud Boys on January 6, one of whom texted his handler during the breach. Proud Boy leader Enrique Torres was also an FBI informant.

The case everyone wants to see investigated involves Hunter Biden’s laptop and, more importantly, 10% for the big guy. The FBI sat on the laptop case and allegedly even pressured Facebook and Twitter to squelch the story in the weeks prior to the 2020 election.

Whether D’Antuono is indicted or not, his departure is a welcome elimination of yet another leviathan swamp creature — and a good reason for me to get into the rest of my Glen Deveron and that last Montecristo.