What WON'T the FBI Do to Help the Biden Crime Family?

Elon Musk’s bombshell revelations regarding Twitter purposely suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story is just the latest reminder of the ongoing DOJ-Biden family circle jerk.

Last week, before Musk unleashed his whirlwind (take note, Senator Schumer, that is what a whirlwind looks like), FBI Agent Elvis Chan testified that seven FBI agents flew weekly to California to meet with Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter, warning of possible “hack and leak” operations. Chan testified under questioning by Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer last week that the FBI did indeed warn Twitter to look out for “hack and leak” operations but said he could not recall whether Hunter Biden was specifically mentioned. However, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of integrity, testified in a sworn statement to the FEC:

During these weekly meetings, the federal law enforcement agencies communicated that they expected “hack-and-leak operations” by state actors might occur in the period shortly before the 2020 presidential election, likely in October. I was told in these meetings that the intelligence community expected that individuals associated with political campaigns would be subject to hacking attacks and that material obtained through those hacking attacks would likely be disseminated over social media platforms, including Twitter. These expectations of hack-and-leak operations were discussed throughout 2020. I also learned in these meetings that there were rumors that a hack-and-leak operation would involve Hunter Biden. [Emphasis added]

The spoiled Big Tech Gen Z commies running Twitter and Facebook were happy to jump on board and downplay the laptop story. Also, media lickspittles wouldn’t allow Trump to mention the laptop during the 2020 presidential debates. I highly recommend you take three-plus minutes to watch this brief video of Joe Biden lying to the nation and an NBC brown-noser covering for him.

🎥 Given the release of The Twitter Files, let's never forget how Joe Biden lied about it during the 2020 presidential debates. Flashback to when Donald Trump mentions the Hunter Biden laptop during the debates. Greg Kelly: "Joe was scared."#GoRight with #PeterBoykin pic.twitter.com/ZTaElZYQlF — Peter Boykin For 2024 (@Boykin4Congress) December 5, 2022

Here is Fox News’ Chris Wallace beclowning his family name to taste Joe Biden’s boot and save Gropey Joe from having to answer Trump about the laptop.

We expect news media Uriah Heeps to cover for Democrats, but when the FBI is meeting with and pressing Twitter and Facebook to downplay certain stories—that could possibly affect a presidential election—it’s time to worry about the future of our Republic.

FACT-O-RAMA! Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani had a copy of Hunter Biden’s hard drive. He gave a copy to Miranda Devine of The New York Post. She broke the story and Twitter promptly booted The Post from their platform. The DOJ immediately began an investigation into Giuliani over U.S. lobbying laws, which resulted in no charges being filed.

The FBI-Big Tech collusion bombshell isn’t the first example of the FBI running cover for the Biden crime family, nor is it the only time the FBI has actively worked against Trump. Here are more examples that the FBI has become the Democrats’ personal KGB.

Magic Moments of the FBI – Democrat Ongoing Bromance

The 2016 election ballots had barely been counted when the FBI came up with “Crossfire Hurricane,” a bogus investigation into the mythical “Trump-Russia collusion” hoping to take Trump out of office.

Hunter’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, gave the FBI damning evidence about the Biden family’s corruption, but the FBI chose to sit on it.

FBI agent Tim Thibault was caught obstructing the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop. He resigned in disgrace.

The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The FBI raided the homes of three Project Veritas journalists looking for information on Ashley Biden’s laptop where she mentions she took “probably not appropriate showers” with Joe Biden.

The FBI subpoenaed the Twitter account of Tara Reade, who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her

The FBI is clearly dedicated to protecting Joe Biden and his crack-puffing progeny, Hunter.

SCAM-O-RAMA! Bonus nonsense! No Democrat fib is complete without mega-worm Adam Schiff climbing on board.

Never forget that Adam Schiff, using his authority as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, lied repeatedly in Oct. 2020 that the @nypost Hunter Biden laptop story was a “smear [that] comes from the Kremlin.” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer laps it up here, as did most media organs https://t.co/IFCWflzGKh — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 5, 2022

We have seen examples of the FBI working against Trump and working for the Bidens. The burning question is this: has the FBI allowed the Biden crime family to be compromised by tyrants and commies?

FACT-O-RAMA! The Biden family has taken $31 million from Chinese businessmen with ties to Chinese spies.

RELATED: Grassley: The Biden Family Received “No-interest, Forgivable” Loans From a Chinese Company

While the various bolshie law-and-order types have been busy with at least 30 investigations into Trump, no one seems all that concerned that Chinese communists have dumped mad stacks into the Biden family coffers. Or that the Chinese communists are allowed to have a police station in New York City. Also, China makes billions of dollars off the fentanyl pouring across our southern border—and killing 100,000 Americans per year in the process—that Joe Biden himself refuses to close.

What Have We Learned?

We’ve learned that the FBI will turn a blind eye to any Biden chicanery that comes their way. They are much more interested in destroying the best president our nation has had in over 40 years.

I guess our DOJ and attorneys general believe it’s more important to rummage through Barron Trump’s skivvy drawer at Mar-A-Lago, or pursue a tax fraud case against a 50-year Trump Organization employee than to look into the possibility that the Chinese commies have a potentially treasonous Joe Biden tucked securely in their pockets.