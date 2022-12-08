Project Veritas Busts Dean for Sex Toy Show-and-Tell With Minor Students

Before you read any further, decorum mandates that I provide you with a warning. This story contains video clips. If you plan on watching them, you are advised to wear earbuds or headphones or go to another room. These clips are not suitable for work, children, or those who are easily offended. They may not even be suitable for your dog or cat.

In its latest investigative effort, Project Veritas interviewed Joseph Bruno. Bruno is the Dean of Students at an elite private school in Chicago named Francis W. Parker. It is a K-12 school on a six-acre campus. It even has its own Shakespeare Team. It recently sent faculty and staff members to the Progressive Education Network Conference in Seattle, and its website notes that it also holds seminars and discussions on identity, race, and similar topics.

During the conversation with the Project Veritas reporter, Bruno bragged about the work he is doing with the Parker students in terms of LGBTQ+ issues. You can see excerpts from the discussion below:

So according to Bruno, even if he did tell the parents and trustees about the sex toys, they would still give him their blessing. And judging by the reaction of the parents at the school when it came time for the traditional Big Reveal with James O’Keefe, Bruno may be right.

While Bruno hot-footed it into the building, the parents seemed to be concerned about O’Keefe talking about sex toys around their kids. But apparently, they are not that concerned about Bruno passing said toys around like some adult version of show-and-tell. And for that matter, Parker itself seems more concerned that Project Veritas has introduced the world to Mr. Bruno.

So: a Dean of Students passing around sex toys to minors is not a problem, but holding him accountable for it is? Granted, O’Keefe should have been a bit more discreet during the confrontation. But note that in the letter, the school seems to be upset that it got caught. And if this teaching style is something that Mr. Bruno and the leadership of Parker believe is healthy and instructive, why did Bruno run off? Why not stand his ground and defend his approach to pedagogy?

Because there can be no defense of the sexualization of minors. But, when one has become so heavily invested in the progressive agenda, one is incapable of saying no. Even when one knows that the thing in question is harmful and even criminal.

Related: American Girl Uses Body Positivity Guide to Groom Girls for Transgenderism

Members of the LGTBQ community should ask themselves if this is what they want “pride” to mean.