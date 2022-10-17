The Morning Briefing: Biden Grabs an Ice Cream to Distract From Inflation

Top O’ the Briefing

If you happened to have recently experienced a certain amount of internal bleeding whilst worrying about the state of your personal finances and the economy overall, you should know that Joe Biden thinks you’re an idiot.

Well, he didn’t exactly say it like that. He really doesn’t put words together very well anymore, as we are all painfully aware. The heavy implication was there, however.

Seriously, kids, President LOLEightyonemillion says everything is A-OK. Matt has the story:

During a campaign stop at a Baskin-Robbins in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Joe Biden declared the economy to be “strong as hell” under his administration. “Our economy is strong as hell,” Biden claimed while going to town on his ice cream, before adding, “the internals of it.”

The whole “Look! He’s one of us because he goes out for ice cream!” shtick is wearing a little thin at this point, especially since most people can’t afford to go out for ice cream in Joe Biden’s America.

It’s also a bit nausea-inducing that the propaganda press so loves these “folksy Joe” moments.

The man has been among the political elite in this country for over half a century. When he hits a Baskin-Robbins he’s got a security detail and a camera crew in tow.

You know, just like you and me.

There is little doubt that Ol’ Joe truly believes that the economy is kicking you-know-what. There is also little doubt that he truly believes that the Easter Bunny is his little spoon and talks to him every night in bed.

