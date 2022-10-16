Brain Freeze: Biden Says Economy ‘Strong as Hell’ During Ice Cream Stop

During a campaign stop at a Baskin-Robbins in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Joe Biden declared the economy to be “strong as hell” under his administration.

“Our economy is strong as hell,” Biden claimed while going to town on his ice cream, before adding, “the internals of it.”

With a mouth full of ice cream, Biden says our economy is “strong as hell.” While Nevadans suffer with 16% inflation, this is who @CortezMasto supports 100%. pic.twitter.com/DHUmSuIXBd — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) October 16, 2022

What internals is he talking about? Historic inflation? Record gas prices? The weakening dollar? Economic contraction?

“I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I’m concerned about the rest of the world. Does that make sense?” he said, before blaming other countries for America’s economic woes.

“The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries, not so much ours,” he insisted. “And that’s having, it’s worldwide inflation, and it’s consequential.”

Well, it’s appropriate he was in a Baskin-Robbins because that’s 31 flavors of stupid right there.