Deep Blue State Gubernatorial Race Becomes ‘Toss-Up’

By Matt Margolis 9:16 PM on October 15, 2022
GOP momentum is happening nationwide — and with mere weeks before the midterm elections, it might just help a few more Republicans win races that were previously believed to be unwinnable.

Republican Christine Drazan has been leading in the three-way gubernatorial race in Oregon for some time now, and now it’s looking increasingly possible that Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) has a chance to defeat incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul. In fact, RealClearPolitics, recognizing that Zeldin is closing the gap in recent polling, has upgraded the New York gubernatorial race to a “Toss-up” from “Likely Democratic.”

“Our race was just moved to TOSS UP by RealClearNews!” Zeldin tweeted on Saturday. “We have just 24 days to go until we FIRE Kathy Hochul & save our state. It’s not too late for Hochul to come out of hiding & do multiple debates with me across New York, starting immediately!”

Polling previously showed Hochul leading Zeldin by double digits, but the latest Trafalgar Group poll shows Zeldin down by only two points. She only has an RCP average lead of 5.3 points now, largely due to the issue of crime, which has gotten out of control on Hochul’s watch.

