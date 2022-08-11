The Morning Briefing: Democrats Keep Throwing Their Hail Mary Passes Wildly Out of Bounds

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The unshaved koala rarely whistles at midnight.

It’s really no secret that the Democrats are all trying to remove November from their 2022 calendars. The most likely scenario sees them being put on a slow boat to China, where they can finally meet their communist masters.

Because they aren’t reality-based, they still think that they might be able to avoid electoral armageddon. They really believe that JUST ONE THING could pull them out of the President LOLEightyonemillion abyss.

Yeah…no.

Matt wrote yesterday about the spectacular failure of their J6 kangaroo court gambit:

Democrats have repeatedly been looking for a silver bullet that would end President Trump’s political career. Yet here we are; it’s the summer of 2022, and Trump is still the most preferred Republican for the 2024 presidential nomination and beats Biden in most matchup polls. With everything else that has failed, the Democrats thought that primetime January 6 Committee hearings would do the trick. They believed that the hearings would convince the public that Trump was criminally responsible for an “insurrection.” But they haven’t. In fact, fewer voters now believe him responsible than they did before the primetime hearings.

That’s gonna leave a “Liz Cheney’s out of a job” mark.

Stacey has the story about how Team Biden’s Stazi play at Mar-a-Lago is working out for the Democrats:

According to a new poll from Convention of States and Trafalgar Group, the majority of Independents, 53.9%, believe Trump’s political enemies are behind the FBI Raid. They join 76.7% of Republicans who hold the same view. The two groups are also aligned on enthusiasm to vote based on the FBI raid. The spectacle increased the motivation to vote for 83.3% of Republicans and 71.7% of Independents.

It would appear that Americans who don’t live in the coastal media bubbles aren’t too keen on going full Soviet just yet.

Current Democratic leadership is beyond tone-deaf. Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, and their minions have been lying for so long that they now believe their own spew. Because they’re wrapped in the D.C. cocoon, they are unable to grasp the gravity of what the hoi polloi are dealing with.

There is no quick fix to the damage that Democrats have done. They haven’t gotten the message about that yet. They will in three months though.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Here’s a little extra.

From Josh:

Hi Stephen,

Thanks for writing the word “closet” into your opening paragraph. I began reading the Morning Briefing after you had already taken it over and I have enjoyed it thoroughly.

Keep up the great work,

Thank you! I greatly appreciated the opportunity to not hit the obvious with the word “closet.” Let us all be grateful for cravats now.

Nathan writes:

Kruiser:

TMB was my gateway drug to PJ Media. (Well, actually that and my old law professor Glenn Reynolds.) I don’t actually read TMB as regularly now that I read so much other PJM content. But if I were being exiled to Nauru and could only download one PJM column per week, yours would be the one.

I think what attracts me, like a moth to a flame, is the sense that I have encountered someone who, like myself, fails to take life quite as seriously as it wants to be taken.

Thanks for adding some leaven to our lumpy age.

Those of us who aren’t constipated and bitchy need to stick together, Nathan. #TeamLevity

Deborah sends this wonderful note:

Stephen… you are a delight! Your opening statements remind me of a MASH unit where: “we must make some brevity here, lest the awfulness of our situation crushes the very life from our souls! You bring a smile and usually a good chuckle to my old, tired, disbelieving-what’s-going-on-in-my-America face and I thank you for it. I’m sure that I’m not alone in the gratitude owed you!

Thank you for helping us ALL. GOD bless YOU and GOD bless the USA

BUCK UP, PATRIOTS… STEPHEN’S PEN IS AT THE READY!

Oh, Deborah, THANK YOU. I am nothing without patriots like you inspiring me.

Let’s keep the email fun going! Hit me up at [email protected] with anything you want to say or ask.

Everything Isn’t Awful

