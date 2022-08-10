Recent Job Listing Called for IRS Special Agents to ‘Use Deadly Force, if Necessary’

There has been a lot of concern about the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) since the so-called Inflation Reduction Act authorized the hiring of 87,000 new agents. Why does the IRS need so many agents? What are they going to be used for? Why must they be armed and willing to use deadly force?

That last one is no joke. The IRS has been looking to hire new Criminal Investigation Special Agents, and the qualifications were right there on the job listing as recently as last week [archived page].

Major Duties Adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially in maintaining honesty and integrity.

Work a minimum of 50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends.

Maintain a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job.

Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.

Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.

Now, this was a job listing for the Criminal Investigation (CI) branch of the IRS. The branch’s stated mission is to “serve the American public by investigating potential criminal violations of the Internal Revenue Code, and related financial crimes, in a manner that fosters confidence in the tax system and compliance with the law.”

The IRS is hiring new special agents! Requirements include working min “50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends” and “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”https://t.co/uvwbrAkIit pic.twitter.com/z0aVX6uoMr — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

So make sure you have a good accountant because if you took a larger deduction than you were entitled to, an IRS agent might have to use deadly force. Or maybe you donated to a charity that turned out to be fraudulent. The taxman may have to come and take you out. Why? Because this is America, the land of the free… or something.

Move along, everything is fine.