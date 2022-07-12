The Morning Briefing: America's Cop-Hating Cities Will Soon Face an Ugly Reckoning

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Whenever Seth took edibles he would spend the next day wondering whether Yeti and Bigfoot ever Facetime.

The “Summer of Mostly Peaceful Fiery Violence” is two years in the rearview mirror now, and much of the country has moved on. The super woke commie blue cities that were embraced by Granny Boxwine and the rest of the Democratic elite are — SURPRISE! — facing a bit of a cop shortage though. It turns out that His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama is the only Democrat who can routinely crap on law enforcement and still receive adequate armed protection.

Athena wrote yesterday about the sorry state of affairs in one of the showcase progressive hellholes from two years ago:

Progressive American culture has become so anti-law enforcement that police agencies across the country are struggling to hire adequate personnel. The problem is most pronounced in large urban centers, and a shocking new video illustrates the depths to which community relations with law enforcement have sunk. Seattle, Wash., Washington, D.C., St. Paul, Minn., and Minneapolis, Minn., are among the prominent cities currently looking for someone brave — or foolish — enough to head up their police departments. Let’s zoom in on Minneapolis. Unless you were in a coma, you heard about the fine, upstanding Minneapolis citizen, George Floyd, who ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl and passed away after fighting with cops and being subdued with one officer’s knee on his neck. Fiery riots and lengthy jail sentences for the officers ensued. Unsurprisingly, two years on, the Minneapolis Police Dept. is more than 100 sworn officers short of the minimum legal requirement of 731. MPD currently employs 629 officers; compare this to the 902 sworn who served there just weeks before the Floyd death.

Honestly, I’m surprised that there are that many cops left there after the viciousness with which city officials turned on law enforcement in the effort to canonize George Floyd.

Athena’s post is about some disturbing video from St. Paul, Minn. that shows some poorly raised toddlers going off on police officers:

In the video, the group of toddlers and children is shown interacting with two police officers. Egged on by older children behind him, a barefoot boy of about four, clad only in a pair of children’s briefs, repeatedly verbally and physically assaults the officers. “Shut up, b*tch,” yells the tyke. Failing to get a reaction, he moves in and strikes an officer. “Hey,” protests the man, and the boy repeats, “Shut up, b*tch.” Off-screen, a child accuses, “Wow, you pushin’ around a little kid.” “These guys aren’t messing around,” mutters one officer to the other. “F*ck off,” screams the child. He postures menacingly, hurls additional insults, and strikes the officer again. An older boy behind him eggs him on, referring to the officer as a “deep-fried Oreo head.” The abuse continues for several more seconds until the officers move away. (Qualls notes that “Alpha News is only publishing 30 seconds of the video, but it goes on for another two minutes.”) If the children were old enough to have some muscle mass on them, the police would have been facing a hostile crowd and a dangerous situation, instead of merely a profoundly sad one.

These future Democrat leaders are probably not anomalies. Egged on by the guy at the top himself, the American left had already become vehemently anti-law enforcement during the Obama years. That turned into a Democratic leadership-approved frothing hatred in the summer of 2020.

Many of the big “defund the police” cities quickly realized the error of their ways and tried to undo some of the damage they’d done, largely to no avail. It turns out that blaming cops for everything kind of sticks with the cops. It’s a dangerous and difficult profession as it is, why would anyone want to do it in a city run by people who would rather side with criminals?

There’s no way that this works out well for the next few years in these cities. The criminal elements that flourished in them during the summer of 2020 have no doubt been emboldened by dwindling police presence. Because I am rather fond of sweeping generalizations I’m willing to say that criminals tend not to clean up their acts when left unsupervised.

Unless the violent “defund” cities find some insane amount of cash to throw at hiring new police officers it’s unlikely that they’ll be adequately patrolled anytime soon. It would also be quite delicious if the cities that got into this predicament because they gutted their police budgets end up overpaying to get officers back.

Meanwhile, the dregs of their local societies will almost surely be looking for any excuse to peacefully protest and pick up some more free merchandise with the blind eye blessing of the Democrats in charge.

The left doesn’t have principles or ideas that translate well into coherent policy, it merely has slogans like “Defund the Police” that get a lot of play in the criminally irresponsible mainstream media.

Many of America’s blue cities are going to find out that governing by hashtag has severe and long-lasting consequences.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Read the whole thread. It’s excellent.

Saw this man sitting by himself at a Waffle House in Midway, Florida. So I said hello and asked him what he was doing with that money. pic.twitter.com/UY2uBW7hXE — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. You’ll Never Believe the Contacts on Hunter’s iPhone

Transgender Teen Testifies About Regretting the Transition, Lefties Lose Their Minds

Ohio Attorney General Throws Cold Water on ’10-Year-Old Rape Victim’ Story: ‘There Is No Case’

Shocking Video Demonstrates Why Woke Cities Can’t Recruit Police

Biden’s Leftward Lurch Isn’t Enough for Some Democrats

Turkey Celebrates the Barbaric Conquest of Constantinople, Seeks to ‘Bury’ the ‘Current Byzantines’

Mmm…cookies…wait, what? Meet the Members of Congress Who Have Been Around Longer Than Chocolate Chip Cookies

Who Is This ‘Pedo Peter’ on Hunter Biden’s iPhone?

“They’re down there somewhere…” Biden’s Approval Ratings, or What I Like to Call the Roaring ’20s

Abortion Doctor at Heart of #Shes10 Viral Horror Story Was Accused of Failing to Report Underaged Abortions

Psychopath. California Doctor Floats Idea of Abortion Ship Off the Gulf Coast

Townhall Mothership

WH Finally Admits Biden Doesn’t Pay Attention to the Pain His Policies Cause Americans

#EnemyOfThePeople update. AP Wants to Celebrate How Gas Prices Have ‘Plunged,’ But Still Remain Close to $5 Per Gallon

The Kamala Harris of the Royal Family. Meghan Markle Wears Pro-Abortion Necklace Benefiting Planned Parenthood

Jill Biden Slammed for Speaking at ‘Latinx’ Event

NJ court finds stop unconstitutional, gun charge tossed

Cam&Co. Repeal and Replace the 2nd Amendment?

Poll: Few Americans think new gun deal will do a lot to prevent “gun violence”

Hmm. Mayor Pete moved to Michigan and changed his voter registration

“Don’t run, Joe”: Lefty group to launch campaign after midterms aimed at convincing Biden to retire

AP: Yeah, Trump had a better relationship with Mexico’s president than Biden

Elon Musk Responds to Twitter Lawsuit Threat in Hilarious Fashion

The ‘Joe Woes’ Continue as GOP Now Looks to Turn the Tables in ‘Deep Blue’ Districts

Why the ‘#FreetheNipple’ Campaign Is a Bad Idea

LOL. Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls out the New York Times for providing a platform for transphobic hate and propaganda

Jonathan Chait upgrades DeSantis threat level from ‘deeply authoritarian’ to ‘authoritarian to the bone’

STUNNING lack of self-awareness, LOL: Randi Weingarten whining about the politicization of schools BACKFIRES spectacularly

VIP

Me. Corrupt Propaganda Media Suffering Series of Painful Epiphanies About Biden

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Kamala Harris Sure Sounds Nervous When Asked About Running Again as Biden’s Veep

Does the Radical Left Understand the Dobbs Decision?

Fighting the Trans Cult Requires Unity From the Left and Right

Around the Interwebz

Those vax mandates really worked. Warner Bros. Sees Big Covid Outbreak As Rising Cases Hit Studios & Networks

Here’s the first full-color image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

Scientists Want to Study Your Pet’s Poop As Part of the Most Comprehensive Animal Health Study of Its Kind

Smells Like Onion

Rest Of World Not Biting On Couple’s Open Relationship https://t.co/6eCYaW9VjQ pic.twitter.com/zVZEKtXRCG — The Onion (@TheOnion) July 11, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Another tragic tale of the darkness in comedians. We all have it, that’s how the funny gets made. Sadly, it’s deadly for some (a lot more than most casual comedy fans know). It’s important to remember the good stuff though.