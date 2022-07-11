Abortion Doctor at Heart of #Shes10 Viral Horror Story Was Accused of Failing to Report Underaged Abortions

Dr. Caitlin Bernard loves the spotlight. The Indiana abortionist gets interviewed on television and in print whenever abortion laws seek to limit her big abortion business. Recently, Bernard’s claims about a 10-year-old rape victim who she says came across state lines from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion, went viral, and the attention Bernard is now getting might not be the kind she likes.

After PJ Media fact-checked this tale and could find no corroborating evidence, the Washington Post finally caught up and found the exact same thing. Now Bernard is under fire for either making up this story or not reporting a child rape to authorities, which she is required to do as a mandated reporter. Failure to do so could result in Bernard losing her medical license.

But some digging into Bernard uncovered that she has been in exactly this same kind of trouble before. Indiana Right to Life audited termination of pregnancy reports that are public records in 2018 and found that nine abortion doctors allegedly failed to report underaged abortions to the health department as required by law. Bernard was one of them.

Forty-eight consumer complaints have been filed against nine Indiana abortion doctors who have allegedly failed to follow the legal reporting requirements to protect young children from sex abuse. The doctors are: Jeffrey Glazer, Caitlin Bernard, Cassandra Cashman, Carol Dellinger, Mandy Gittler, Kathleen Glover, Martin Haskell, Resad Pasic and Sarah Turner. They are employed at all licensed Indiana abortion facilities: Women’s Med Center in Indianapolis, Clinic for Women in Indianapolis, and Planned Parenthood in Indianapolis, Lafayette, Bloomington and Merrillville. [emphasis mine] Some of the girls under 16 years old who had abortions that weren’t reported to DCS were as young as 12 and 13. The alleged 48 instances of failure to report occurred since July 1, 2017. The 48 consumer complaints have been filed with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and the Indiana State Department of Health. The Marion, Lake, Tippecanoe and Monroe county prosecutors have also been notified.

The state of Indiana requires that all abortions performed on girls under the age of seventeen be reported to the health department and social services within three days. Law enforcement uses these reports to determine if the minor was the victim of abuse or rape. But apparently, Bernard and some of her colleagues don’t think it’s important or necessary to make sure that the girls on whom they perform abortions get justice against rapists.

Did Bernard report this alleged 10-year-old rape victim to Indiana authorities as she was required to by law? That is the big question, and it’s one we are going to get to the bottom of. PJ Media is waiting on the Indiana Department of Health to respond to a media request for those public records, and we will bring them to you when we get them.

In the meantime, we hope Dr. Bernard is enjoying her fifteen minutes of fame.