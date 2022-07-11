Shocking Video Demonstrates Why Woke Cities Can't Recruit Police

Progressive American culture has become so anti-law enforcement that police agencies across the country are struggling to hire adequate personnel. The problem is most pronounced in large urban centers, and a shocking new video illustrates the depths to which community relations with law enforcement have sunk.

Seattle, Wash., Washington, D.C., St. Paul, Minn., and Minneapolis, Minn., are among the prominent cities currently looking for someone brave — or foolish — enough to head up their police departments. Let’s zoom in on Minneapolis.

Unless you were in a coma, you heard about the fine, upstanding Minneapolis citizen, George Floyd, who ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl and passed away after fighting with cops and being subdued with one officer’s knee on his neck. Fiery riots and lengthy jail sentences for the officers ensued. Unsurprisingly, two years on, the Minneapolis Police Dept. is more than 100 sworn officers short of the minimum legal requirement of 731. MPD currently employs 629 officers; compare this to the 902 sworn who served there just weeks before the Floyd death.

Chief Medaria Arradondo (who is black, for what it’s worth) had a 30-year career in the MPD including five years as chief. He was chief during the Floyd riots. He retired in January 2022. Amelia Huffman is currently the interim chief.

The job listing for the open position notes, “The next Chief will be a ‘change agent,’ ready to take affirmative steps to increase community trust by improving how MPD interacts with the community. The annual salary range for the position is $253,000–$300,000.

One thing that doesn’t appear in the job listing is the phrase “supportive community” or something similar, which pro-law and order municipalities have taken to mentioning to encourage applicants. Cities like Minneapolis, however, are dominated by anti-police, woke progressives, and the culture reflects that.

A shocking video posted to YouTube on Sunday shows what law enforcement officers are up against when they try to police woke communities.

Related: FBI Director Wray Says Violence Against Police Officers Unlike Anything He’s Seen Before

The police were in the neighborhood serving a warrant for murder, according to reporter Sheila Qualls, who wrote about the video for AlphaNews.

When Minneapolis police officers showed up in St. Paul last week to execute a search warrant for a murder suspect, they were met by toddlers — some still in diapers — who punched, kicked, cursed, and threw rocks at them.

“What’s the product of grooming children to disrespect police officers and other forms of authority?” asks Qualls. “We are essentially training them to disregard societal norms of behavior and hindering them from achieving success in life. In short, we’re cultivating future criminals.”

She goes on to note, “When children like these are eventually arrested or even killed because they have never learned to respect authority, progressives and the media use their deaths as an opportunity to advance the faulty narrative of inherent racism in America.” Qualls puts her finger on a circular tragedy of leftism.

In the video, the group of toddlers and children is shown interacting with two police officers. Egged on by older children behind him, a barefoot boy of about four, clad only in a pair of children’s briefs, repeatedly verbally and physically assaults the officers.

“Shut up, b*tch,” yells the boy. Failing to get a reaction, he moves in and strikes an officer. “Hey,” protests the man, and the boy repeats, “Shut up, b*tch.” Off-screen, a child accuses, “Wow, you pushin’ around a little kid.”

“These guys aren’t messing around,” mutters one officer to the other.

“F*ck off,” screams the child. He postures menacingly, hurls additional insults, and strikes the officer again. An older boy behind him eggs him on, referring to the officer as a “deep-fried Oreo head.” The abuse continues for several more seconds until the officers move away. (Qualls notes that “Alpha News is only publishing 30 seconds of the video, but it goes on for another two minutes.”)

If the children were old enough to have some muscle mass on them, the police would have been facing a hostile crowd and a dangerous situation, instead of merely a profoundly sad one.

At any rate, there is no doubt that the children in question have been indoctrinated with hatred of police officers.

It’s not hard to understand why progressive towns have trouble fielding decent candidates for their law enforcement forces.