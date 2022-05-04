The Morning Briefing: Democrats Find a New Lunatic Fringe After SCOTUS Leak

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Give a man a fish, and he eats for a day. Teach a man to be a haberdasher, and he looks better doing it.

In yesterday’s Briefing, we discussed the first few hours of the leftist meltdown over the leaked Supreme Court draft that could lead to overturning Roe v Wade.

That was just the calm before the emotionally unstable storm.

The Democrats fell apart together on Tuesday, flying unholy freak flags as only they can.

We’re overloaded with examples of the tantrum but I’ll just give you a sort of greatest hits list this morning.

To begin, Kevin wrote a post about how overreaching by the Democrats on abortion got them to this point. They went from “safe, legal, and rare” during the Clinton years to screeching about abortion on demand up until the point of birth.

Robert has a post about the Democrats predictably using the news to scare their base into thinking that the evil GOP is going to take EVERYTHING away:

The Left is in an apocalyptic mood after the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion that may, if the intimidation campaign that the leakers were hoping to provoke doesn’t succeed, herald the end of Roe v. Wade. If the Supreme Court really does overturn Roe, it won’t even mean the end of legal abortion, as the states would be free to make their own laws concerning the practice. But Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Ditzville) and Eric Swalwell (D-Fang Fang) want you to believe that this is just the beginning of a MAGA wave so large that it threatens to drown every pet Leftist cause and then some. According to these and other hysterical Leftists, Alito’s draft decision, which may not end up being anything close to the majority decision at all, is just the beginning of a movement of conservative meanies who are going to destroy everything the Left holds dear. Hey, we can always hope!

That’s right, we’re coming after same-sex marriage, avocado toast, and Christmas puppies. Sure, I’m using absurdity to make a point, but it’s not that absurd:

She isn’t trolling here. These are mentally unstable people who should be institutionalized. https://t.co/XesJtSuumP — SFK (@stephenkruiser) May 3, 2022

Of course, the Democrats’ fears are based on the fact that none of them are aware of how the Supreme Court works. The side who likes to brag about how educated they are don’t know that the Court isn’t a legislative body. They’re under the impression that SCOTUS can pluck hot-button political issues out of the air, wave a wand, and rule on them.

An unexpected byproduct of all this, as Matt wrote, is that Democrats are once again aware that only women can get pregnant.

Miracles can still be found if you just look for them.

Over at Townhall, Matt Vespa wrote about Bette Midler releasing her last brain cell into the wild, while Julio Rosas has a story about NBC’s perpetually stupid Yamiche Alcindor really stepping in it with this tweet:

I’m in Mississippi outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the abortion clinic at the center of the SCOTUS case. While conservatives are celebrating the possible end of Roe v. Wade, some women here tell me they feel “gutted,” “devastated,” and “like someone has died.” pic.twitter.com/pyZic7Yxqo — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 3, 2022

Yeah, she actually said that women are feeling “gutted” and “like someone died” at an abortion clinic. These idiot ghouls are devoid of self-awareness. Julio’s post highlights some choice replies to this insanity.

I wrote yesterday that the leak would energize the previously somnambulant Democrats, and that certainly happened. The good news is that the Dems are on brand and overplaying their hand already. Their overreaction to virtually everything hasn’t been working out well at all for them recently but, bless their hearts, they never learn.

Just wind them up and let them go, they’ll find a way to ruin themselves with hysteria.

Everything Isn’t Awful

So this just happened in Toronto. Watch to the end. Oh, Canada 🥹🇨🇦 ⚾️pic.twitter.com/2y4bumvUNt — Goodable (@Goodable) May 4, 2022

PJ Media

Me. Where Was the Lefty Outrage When Jeff Bezos Bought WaPo?

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: After the Dobbs Leak, Here Comes the Real Insurrection

Give Them an Inch and They Want the Third Trimester: How the Left Made This Happen

The SCOTUS Leak Could Be the Miracle Democrats Were Hoping For

CEOs See Disney Vs. Florida as a Warning

Chief Justice Roberts Issues Statement on Dobbs Leak, Directs Marshal of Court to Investigate

Media Working Hard with Amber Heard’s PR Team to Keep the #BelieveWomen Narrative Going

Leftists Flat-Out Hysterical Over Prospect of Roe Overturn

Will a New Republican Majority Finally Walk the Talk?

No, Dobbs v. Jackson Won’t Hand the Midterms to Democrats

Here Are the Three Koran Verses That Fueled the Slaughter of a Christian Priest in Broad Daylight

Tony Dungy Slams Raphael Warnock for His Pro-Abortion Comments

Russia Making ‘Minimal, at Best, Progress’ In Eastern Ukraine

Suddenly the Left Remembers That Men CAN’T Get Pregnant

And the Winner of the First Election Held in a Roe-Less U.S. Is…

Stossel. Home Theft

Shapiro. The End of the Road for Roe?

Townhall Mothership

J.D. Vance Wins Ohio GOP Senate Primary

After Her Tweet About Abortion and the 14th Amendment, Bette Midler Should Just Stop Posting

Why an Actress Had to Delete Her Twitter Account After Voicing Outrage over SCOTUS’ Abortion Ruling

NBC Reporter Sends Out One of the Most Dense Tweets About Roe v. Wade Leak

Sorry, but gun owners are done being “reasonable”

Cam&Co. Federal judge rejects D.C.’s attempt to go soft on felons-in-possession

Can the media get constitutional carry right? When they want to, yes.

NBC News: Reporter terminated over eleven instances of plagiarism

Biden finally met with parents of Austin Tice after mom attends WHCA dinner

The best argument that the draft decision was leaked by a progressive

Hillary Clinton’s Evasions Are Set to Unravel on the Eve of a Trial in John Durham’s Probe

Dick Durbin Mocks Americans, While Schumer Threatens the Supreme Court

Nuke the squishes. The Republican Cowards Come out to Play After Roe Decision Leak

Stabby! Libs of TikTok features some abortion supporters who warn of burning it all down

Principled Conservatives™ at The Lincoln Project come out in defense of Roe v. Wade

9-1-1? We’d like to report a MURDER: Emily Zanotti DROPS a very smug Steve Schmidt for trying to talk down to her about Alito and DAMN

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 178: In Praise of Sweeping Generalizations About Democrats

The Battle of the Forensic Psychologists in Johnny Depp’s Court Drama Illustrates Absurd Junk Science

Democrats Just Love Messing With Election Laws

John Roberts Has An Opportunity To Reshape His Legacy

The Leak of SCOTUS Roe Decision an ‘Assault’ on the Court

What the Left Gets Wrong on Abortion Polling

Around the Interwebz

Box Office: ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’ Eyes $300M Opening

How to Stock an Apocalypse Pantry With Nutritious Food That Never Expires

8 of the Most Expensive Netflix Shows of All Time

Smells Like Onion

Modern Bathroom Sink Just Puddle On Granite Slab https://t.co/J9D1OTDDCA pic.twitter.com/xyakhIwAuI — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 3, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery