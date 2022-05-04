Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 178: In Praise of Sweeping Generalizations About Democrats

By Stephen Kruiser May 04, 2022 12:04 AM ET

This episode was recorded the morning after the SCOTUS leak hit and by that time I was worn out by just how monumentally stupid the reaction from the left had been.

That got me thinking about how I used to try and take things on a case-by-case basis but have lately been growing more comfortable employing sweeping generalizations about everyone on the left.

I’ve reached my peace with it and will be making no apologies.

I also present some conditions I’ll need to have met before I can reintroduce nuance into the equation.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
