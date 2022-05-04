The Kruiser Kabana Episode 178: In Praise of Sweeping Generalizations About Democrats

This episode was recorded the morning after the SCOTUS leak hit and by that time I was worn out by just how monumentally stupid the reaction from the left had been.
That got me thinking about how I used to try and take things on a case-by-case basis but have lately been growing more comfortable employing sweeping generalizations about everyone on the left.
I’ve reached my peace with it and will be making no apologies.
I also present some conditions I’ll need to have met before I can reintroduce nuance into the equation.
Enjoy!