Russia Making 'Minimal, at Best, Progress' in Eastern Ukraine

After some small initial gains, the Russian army is getting bogged down in eastern Ukraine with “minimal, at best, progress” being made, according to an unnamed senior Pentagon official.

DOD News:

“We continue to see minimal, at best, progress by the Russians in the Donbas,” the official said. “They are not making the progress that they had scheduled to make and that progress is uneven and incremental.”

The Russians have had some minor gains east of the Ukrainian cities of Izyum and Popasna, the official said, adding that that progress has been anemic.

“What we saw there in Popasna is not unlike what we’ve seen in other hamlets in the Donbas. [The Russians] will move in and then declare victory and then withdraw their troops only to let the Ukrainians take it back. So, there was a lot of back and forth over the last couple of days,” the official said.