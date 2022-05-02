The Morning Briefing: Biden's Disinformation Commies Have a DeSantis Problem

Top O’ the Briefing

We had a few good posts written over the weekend about Comrade Joe Biden’s Disinformation Governance Board. Every time I read anything about it I can’t believe that it’s happening in the United States of America. Then again, Biden and his puppet masters have been working diligently to make the old Republic unrecognizable.

Rabbi Michael Barclay wrote about some uncomfortable truths regarding the administration’s trip to the fascist side of things:

But the latest actions of the DHS and Biden administration in the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board is an even more frightening step towards the fascism of the Nazis a century ago. It is almost identical in purpose and presentation to Joseph Goebbels’ Nazi Ministry of Propaganda and Public Enlightenment, which Goebbels originally wanted to call “The Ministry of Culture and Public Enlightenment”. Its purpose in the Nazi regime was to ensure that all media and education were controlled by the Nazi state, and it had the full support of the Nazi government to enforce its control.

Hey, if the Nazi comparison fits, use it. Honestly, that’s where my mind went when I first heard about it.

Because Team Biden is a perpetual clown car, White House Spokeditz Jen Psaki defended the new Disinformation Board by spreading some disinformation of its own, which Robert wrote about:

Is this some of that disinformation the Biden administration is talking about? Jen Psaki on Friday twice claimed that the Biden administration’s Orwellian and ominous new Disinformation Governance Board isn’t really new at all, and in fact, was started not by Old Joe or his DHS hatchet man, Alejandro Mayorkas, but by one Donald J. Trump. Psaki delivered this whopper with a clear tone of What are all you racist, redneck, MAGA-hat wearing yahoos getting all upset about? This was all your guy’s idea. She offered no evidence, and there doesn’t seem to be any for her to have offered.

Psaki is obviously getting in some practice for her upcoming gig at MSNBC.

Biden’s apologists spend all of their time trying to convince us that reality isn’t real. They’re comfortable with lying all the time. The thing is, they’re not very good at it. And the “blame Trump” approach is getting a little long in the tooth.

Rick writes that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that his state is “not going to let Biden get away with this one” and that the Sunshine State will be “fighting back.”

What’s interesting about this is that the Democrats have a dismal track record when going head-to-head with DeSantis. If Biden’s Truth Nazi effort is going to be DOA or short-lived, who better than DeSantis to help facilitate that?

There is also the entertainment factor when DeSantis is involved. It’s always a lot of fun watching him toy with the Democrats. It gets even better when the media hacks get involved because DeSantis has zero patience with their nonsense.

Democrats can’t be arbiters of what is and is not the truth because they no longer even have a casual relationship with honesty. Putting them in charge of ferreting out disinformation is like putting Keith Richards in charge of keeping everyone sober.

Now let’s just hope Biden doesn’t start babbling about gulags.

