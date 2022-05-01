Petition to Remove Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Reaches 2.9 Million Signatures

Amber Heard, the grating starlet who landed a role in Aquaman 2 and who is most well-known for pooping in Johnny Depp’s bed, is facing an angry mob. The fans of Aquaman 2 don’t want to see her as “Mera” in the movie anymore and they have started a petition to remove her post-production. That petition reached 2.9 million on Sunday and will probably surpass 3 million by the time she takes the stand in the defamation case against her brought by Depp.

Critics who say removing her from the movie is impossible must not have heard what happened to Chris Noth. Unlike Heard, Noth was accused of abuse by several women who told tales of violence that they say happened many years ago. They did not sue him, take him to court, press charges, or otherwise provide any evidence. Noth denied the charges. Despite the lack of evidence, the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That booted Noth post-production from the series, making many scenes clunky and weird. (Well, weirder than they already were, which were admittedly cringe-worthy—and that’s putting it the nicest way possible.) Noth was also removed as a Peleton spokesperson after making a viral commercial and lost a $12 million tequila venture he was working on at the time.

In Heard’s case, there is solid evidence that she abused Depp, her ex-husband. There are hours of audiotapes where Heard admits to throwing pots and pans at him, punching and slapping him in the face, berating him and insulting him, and refusing to let him leave an argument with her. The evidence that Heard is an abuser is overwhelming, including witness testimony from security team members, friends, family, therapists, and more. As to Heard’s claims of abuse, not one witness who has taken the stand in the last two weeks, including several LAPD officers, saw any injuries or marks on her. Photos of Depp battered and bruised, including one of him in the hospital with a severed finger and a cigarette burn on his face, have been shown in court.

“you f*cking coward, ball-less piece of sh*t, you think i want that f*cking old ass f*cking piece of sh*t? f*ck you, you’re a f*cking joke man.”

After all this evidence, Heard is still an ambassador for the ACLU on “gender-based violence” and a “Human Rights Champion” with the UN. She’s also a spokesperson for L’Oreal and is starring in DC’s huge summer blockbuster Aquaman 2. The Daily Mail reported that Heard only has less than ten minutes of screentime in the new film, but it is unknown if the role started that small or has been chopped post-production. Studio execs aren’t talking. Here’s what the UN website says about Heard.

Amber Heard is a world-renowned actress and an outspoken advocate for women’s and children’s rights. She devotes her time off-screen to organizations like Amnesty International and Art of Elysium, and most recently returned from a humanitarian trip to Jordan to visit Syrian refugees with the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS). Amber is our Human Rights Champion, lending her voice and support to promote the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted 70 years ago.

In a video titled “Our Human Rights Champion,” the UN YouTube page still has this video of Heard—sounding strangely baritone like Elizabeth Holmes—proudly displayed.

But fans don’t want to see her in any public role at all. Depp lost the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the role of Grindelwald in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts franchise after Heard’s multitudinous accusations and media assault on him. Fans want Heard to suffer the same fate.

How is it fair that when a man is merely accused of assault he is fired immediately in Hollywood, but when a woman is shown to actually be an abuser in court with audio recordings, she is not fired immediately and none of the people who employ her will make any statement? L’Oreal has known about this problem since at least 2019, when they were responding to online criticism with a stiff acknowledgment that said nothing: “Thank you for letting us know how you feel about Amber Heard as a L’Oreal spokesperson. We respect your point of view and appreciate the time you have taken to give us your perspective. Will share your comments with the appropriate individuals in our company.” Since then, L’Oreal has turned off its replies and is not allowing anyone to comment on anything they post on Twitter.

It should also be noted that L’Oreal denies science and is against women’s rights. They’ve fully embraced the man-centered ideology of “transgenderism” that threatens women’s safety, privacy, and dignity. “L’Oreal Paris is all about women empowerment! All women and all those who identify as a woman,” they wrote using bad grammar.

A petition asking L’Oreal to remove Heard has gained almost 90,000 signatures.

Will Heard face any consequences for this documented abusive behavior? So far, nothing has happened to her. Meanwhile, men who are accused of abuse continue to be suspended or fired immediately. Trevor Bauer was just suspended for two years from Major League Baseball over abuse allegations from several women. But somehow, Heard is hanging onto all of her lucrative deals and has been for years now even after evidence of her abusive and violent behavior surfaced.

Women, like Heard, who crow about equality and yet are treated with kid gloves are a real problem. A man who abused his wife on tape would never be afforded the leeway Heard has been given. If women want to be equal they must accept equal consequences for abhorrent behavior. Why is it that women abusers don’t get canceled immediately? Heard has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in 2016 for hitting her then-girlfriend. The charges were dropped because the victim refused to cooperate. The pair blamed the arrest on “homophobia.” Unfortunately for them, the arresting police officer was a lesbian.