Your Weekend Second Amendment Happy Ending Stories

The Second Amendment was intended to keep our government in check, but it works pretty well against non-government thugs too.

Santa Rosa, Fla. police received a handful of phone calls around 4:30 p.m. about a man breaking into homes. Roughly 20 police officers and K-9s rushed to the neighborhood and set up a perimeter. As they were watching and waiting, they received a call about multiple gunshots. Cops moved in and saw the burglar run into another house. Police chased him inside and after a brief struggle, the bad guy, a career criminal whose rap sheet began when he was 13 years old, was subdued.

The cops couldn’t figure out who fired at the goon, but the local sheriff, Bob Johnson, had a happy message for them, which he revealed at a press conference.

We don’t know which homeowner shot at him. I guess they think they did something wrong, which they did not. If someone’s breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually. So, whoever that was, you’re not in trouble, come see us. We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday. And if you take that, you’ll shoot a lot better and hopefully save taxpayers money.

The suspect, Brandon Joseph Harris, is clearly not the most attractive lad to break into houses. The bad news is that he wasn’t shot, but the good news is that he is looking at a bucket of charges. He is being held on a $157,500 bond. He is a legacy criminal, and the sheriff remarked on that too.

“Some people don’t learn,” Sheriff Johnson stated. “For us, he is job security. I mean, we deal with him all the time.”

“Of course [Harris] didn’t get hit [with bullets], and now we have to pay for him,” Johnson lamented to the press.

Never Bring a Butter Knife to a Gunfight

A man and his girlfriend were enjoying a meal in a Tampa restaurant when another man started an argument with the boyfriend. At some point, the boyfriend went to his car and returned, only to be accosted by the man and two of his friends. The man and woman attempted to leave the restaurant, but the three men followed him outside. They threw a glass at the boyfriend, and a three-on-one assault began. At one point, one of the attackers stabbed the boyfriend with a butter knife.

The boyfriend, lying on the ground, got up on one knee, drew his weapon, and fired at the attackers, ventilating one of them, Adrian Diaz, in the head. Diaz gave up the ghost on the spot, and the other men took off. The boyfriend fled as well but returned shortly afterward and cooperated with the police. After an investigation, which included watching numerous videotapes and speaking with witnesses, the local District Attorney (DA) declined to press charges on the shooter, stating that he had fired in self-defense.

Criminal Avoids a Mass Stabbing

A 14-year-old Massachusetts girl was in her home with a younger sister sleeping upstairs when she heard a window break. She grabbed two steak knives and went to investigate. She found Joseph Ridge, a 58-year-old career criminal facing her down. Holding the two knives, she began screaming at the home invader and scared him off. Ridge jumped in his pickup and drove away but the young girl videoed him making his escape. Cops caught up with him shortly thereafter. Ridge had recently been released from prison over a robbery conviction. He is being held in a Massachusetts hoosegow on a $200,000 bond. The girl and her sister are fine.

Don’t Be This Guy

Cops were called to a Jackson County, Mich. hospital to investigate an “accidental” shooting. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He told police he accidentally shot himself while breaking in a new holster. This dope broke almost every rule of gun safety, starting with DON’T USE A LOADED GUN TO BREAK IN A NEW HOLSTER.

His stupid self-inflicted injury is not life-threatening. It was unclear if he would face any charges.

He reminds me of legendary YouTube jackpudding Derek “Tex” Grebner who perforated his leg on video while breaking in a new holster, and then kindly shared it with the world so we can laugh at him.

LANGUAGE WARNING

Tex also released a follow-up video telling the world how, after he shot himself, his “training took over,” and he called his parents.

As Tex mentioned, he did NOT make the follow-up video to be ridiculed. Don’t worry, Tex; no one thinks it’s funny that you shot yourself. Except for the people who made this video or the 837,000 people who have watched it and ridiculed you.

FACT-O-RAMA! Tex averages a mere1,000-2,000 views for his videos where he does not shoot himself.

Guns are fun and they are our right to own, but please use them responsibly. If not, please consider videoing yourself so the rest of us can learn a lesson and have a good laugh.