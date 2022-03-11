Your Weekend 2nd Amendment Feel-Good Stories Roundup

What better way to kick off your weekend than with happily-ending tales of law-abiding gun owners defending their families with firearms?

The left-leaning mainstream media wants to separate honest Americans from their weapons, so you won’t find these stories on the big news channels.

Texas, Pt. I

Police received a phone call that a suspicious character was knocking on doors and trying to enter homes at roughly 1 a.m. last week. The cops drove through the neighborhood but saw nothing.

One homeowner watched the dubious man through his front door peephole as he knocked on the door. The homeowner chose not to answer. The suspect left the porch and keyed the man’s car.

Intruder Picks the Wrong House; Gets Shot in the Neck by Homeowner 👉🏼 https://t.co/JOVJ6ueOnI — USA Carry (@USACarry) March 10, 2022

The suspect then went to a nearby house and broke a rear glass door and entered without knocking. The man living in the house heard the window breaking and woke up, retrieved his handgun, and waited in his bedroom. He was the only other person in the house.

The suspect walked up the stairs and entered the homeowner’s bedroom. The homeowner fired one shot and winged the intruder in the neck. The suspect left through the broken door and began knocking on doors again, but this time asking for help. He collapsed several houses away and died.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the homeowner will likely not face charges.

“At this time we don’t believe there will be any charges on the homeowner,” stated Houston Police Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre.

As per a police report, the homeowner told police he “feared for his life.”

The gun owner/homeowner made all the right moves; he stayed in his bedroom and didn’t go looking for the thug (he was alone and didn’t need to worry about loved ones elsewhere in the house). When the home invader opened the bedroom door, the homeowner knew he had to act and fired.

He also told the police that he feared for his life. This is key. In the U.S., we are innocent until proven guilty, except when we shoot someone in self-defense. In some states, you may have to prove that you truly thought your life was in danger. Every state is different, yet 2nd Amendment lawyers will tell you the same thing. After a self-defense shooting you should:

Call the police.

Tell the 911 operator that there was a shooting and that you feared for your life. Tell them where you are and say nothing else.

Call a lawyer.

Remember the story from March 1 where a Minnesota woman fired four warning shots with a handgun to scare off a garage burglar? The suspect then advanced on the woman, and she shot him with a rifle and killed him. Whereas some states have a “stand your ground” law, Minnesota has a “duty to retreat” law. You may only shoot someone in self-defense when ALL other options have been exhausted.

FACT-O-RAMA! Firing warning shots is a horrible idea. If you are SURE your life is in danger, shoot the bad guy, not the air or ground.

Texas, Pt. II

A Longview, Texas woman called the police last week to say that she had shot a burglar who “wouldn’t leave” her home when ordered to do so.

The police soon arrived and found Matthew Dillon George suffering from a gunshot wound. The homeowner discover George inside her home and, according to a police report, “verbally gave orders for George to leave, which he refused.” The woman then proceeded to perforate the intruder with a single shot.

He was then taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive. George was arrested and charged with “burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.”

Which form of assault George had on his mind was not specified. The woman at home could have been looking at any number of atrocities had she not owned and fired a weapon.

Sheriff Brandon Fletcher had this to say:

This entire incident is an excellent example of the importance of our 2nd Amendment. I am thankful the homeowner was un-harmed but also thankful the suspect in this episode will now face his consequences through the judicial system; it could have ended a lot worse.

Arizona

Arizona is about as pro-gun a state as you’ll find. Meaning, it’s a horrible place to be an idiot.

On Feb. 28, 2022, several people were trespassing through a yard when the homeowners told them to leave. The party refused to abscond, and one even decided to brandish a firearm. That’s when someone in the house ventilated the armed trespasser. Police arrived soon but were unable to save the interloper.

Will the shooter face charges? Unlikely. Whereas this is very similar to the aforementioned shooting in Minnesota, Arizona believes that citizens have a right to defend ALL forms of property. The Arizona law involving the justified shooting of an intruder includes the following:

C. In this section, “premises” means any real property and any structure, movable or immovable, permanent or temporary, adapted for both human residence and lodging whether occupied or not.

The homeowner in Minnesota confronted a burglar in her garage and shot him in the yard. Minnesota state law demands that she retreat.

Arizona allows a citizen to defend his or her yard. It also helps that the gatecrasher pulled out a gun. At this point, in Arizona anyway, all bets are off.

Related: This Is Why We Have the Second Amendment

If you know anyone from Arizona, they have a lot of guns. Honestly, brandishing a firearm at someone in Arizona is like begging for a heaping bowl of “lead poisoning.”

Remember, KNOW YOUR STATE’S LAWS before pointing a gun at someone. You’re always better off not firing until you HAVE TO. ALWAYS call 911 first and foremost IF YOU HAVE TIME. Don’t get shot looking for your phone.

Also, I’m not a lawyer. I’m just a gun-friendly guy with the training necessary to have a concealed carry permit. In short, my advice isn’t going to help you in court. Get a lawyer!

Fight the COMMIES! Become a PJ Media VIP Member today! Use promo code DOWNEY to get a discount. Don’t let the pinkos win!