The Biden Admin Fights in Favor of Transitioning Children

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed legislation outlawing puberty-blocking medications for minors. Under the law, anyone who gives these sick transgender treatments to kids faces up to ten years in prison.

It’s a sensible law that protects kids from permanent life-altering “treatments” that they are in no position to consent to even if they suffer from gender dysphoria (which they’ll likely grow out of after puberty) or even if their parents are “supportive” of it.

Recent polling suggests that a plurality of Americans oppose parents giving their kids puberty-blocking treatments, yet for some reason, the Biden administration, which is already dealing with terrible polling, thinks that this is a hill they want to die on.

Related: Lia Thomas ‘One of the Worst Things to Happen to Trans Community,’ Caitlyn Jenner Says

“S.B. 184 makes it a felony for any person to ‘engage in or cause’ specified types of medical care for transgender minors. S.B. 184 thus discriminates against transgender youth by denying them access to certain forms of medically necessary care,” the Department of Justice says. “It further discriminates against transgender youth by barring them from accessing particular procedures while allowing non-transgender minors to access the same or similar procedures.”

Experts have warned about the dangers of puberty blockers and the permanent damage they can cause. That the Biden administration is actually using the resources of the government to fight for this insanity is just so hard to wrap my head around.