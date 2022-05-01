Premium

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 91: You Pop-Culturephobes Force Me to Yell at You Again. Strap In.

By Megan Fox May 01, 2022 6:11 PM ET
(PJ Media)

I keep telling you I’m going to cover pop culture because the entertainment world is more important than you realize, but it’s like some of you don’t hear me at all! Why is that? In today’s episode, I go over why the Johnny Depp trial matters to conservatives and why I will NOT stop covering it despite the complaints in the comments section peanut gallery.

I also discuss an update on the trans-closet clown show at a school in Colorado that I’m going to start calling FOIA-gate. (The price went up. Surprise!) All that and more including merch, and don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube where you can watch live coverage of the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial after I convince you that it’s worthwhile.

 

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PODCAST
