The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 91: You Pop-Culturephobes Force Me to Yell at You Again. Strap In.

I keep telling you I’m going to cover pop culture because the entertainment world is more important than you realize, but it’s like some of you don’t hear me at all! Why is that? In today’s episode, I go over why the Johnny Depp trial matters to conservatives and why I will NOT stop covering it despite the complaints in the
comments section peanut gallery.
I also discuss an update on the trans-closet clown show at a school in Colorado that I’m going to start calling FOIA-gate. (The price went up. Surprise!) All that and more including merch, and don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube where you can watch live coverage of the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial after I convince you that it’s worthwhile.