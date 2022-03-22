The Morning Briefing: SCOTUS Confirmation Circus Highlights Dems' Short Memories

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Why there hasn’t been a theme park where nachos are the theme mystifies me.

Just a few quick things today, then we can glue ourselves to the nearest screens and watch Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson field questions in her quest to become the next United States Supreme Court justice.

Must-see TV, right?

First, for our VIP subscribers, I made a technical faux pas for the most recent episode of “Unwoke.” I sent the wrong file off to the Mothership production team and a repeat episode was actually posted in yesterday’s Briefing. It’s been updated and corrected now.

Back to the hearings.

The Dems are, of course, hoping for a big kumbaya moment despite their shameful behavior, especially during the last two confirmation hearings. Many on the right are clearly in the mood for some righteous anger and retaliation from the GOP. I shared my thoughts about that in another VIP column yesterday.

Matt had a wonderful post yesterday about Ted Cruz’s opening remarks, where he delineated the bottom-feeding behavior of the Democrats in these hearings going all the way back to the ultimately unsuccessful hearings to confirm Robert Bork in 1987. Cruz went into such excruciating detail to make it clear that it’s only the Democrats who behave this way:

“It is only one side of the aisle that, with Justice Clarence Thomas, was so reprehensible that […] President George Herbert Walker Bush wrote at the time, quote, what’s happening to Clarence Thomas is just plain horrible,” Cruz continued. “All the groups that tried to beat him up on abortion, affirmative action have now come out of the woodwork, they’re trying to destroy a decent man. As Justice Thomas observed in that hearing, what happened there was, to use his words, ‘a high-tech lynching.’ And I would note the chairman who presided over that disgrace was Joe Biden.” Cruz wasn’t finished. He brought up the Kavanaugh hearings next, calling them “one of the lowest moments in the history of this committee.” “Where Democrats on this committee sat on allegations — didn’t refer them to the FBI, didn’t ask for investigations — hid them and then leaked them against the wishes of the complainant. And we began a circus that featured Spartacus moments, featured such nuts as Michael Avenatti.”

Cruz also made it clear that Judge Jackson wouldn’t be dragged through the mud like that. Treating her like that wouldn’t even things up for what happened to Kavanaugh. It was every Democrat who was on the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2018 who was evil, not Judge Jackson, after all.

The Dems aren’t going to get their short-memory unity candle this week, but they are going to get far better behavior than anything they’ve exhibited in the last 35 years.

With Hunter Biden’s laptop back in the news and the Jackson confirmation bringing back memories of how awful the MSM was in 2018, this is a good time to bring up the fact that we here in conservative media were the only ones reporting the truth about either of those stories (most of the COVID stuff as well). Not only that but we’ve routinely been attacked and had our revenue streams throttled for doing so.

It’s a lot of fun, I promise.

