OUCH! 'Hold It' Says Dem Maura Healey to Girls Who Don't Want to Share the Ladies Room with Men

“Learn to hold it,” says Maura Healey, Massachusetts Democrat candidate for governor, to little girls who feel uncomfortable sharing the ladies’ room with men.

I’m just old enough to remember when certain mothers used to tell their teenage daughters to keep their knees crossed rather than indulge in premarital sex.

While that advice was often honored in the breach, as they say, now moms are supposed to tell little girls to keep their knees crossed until “Kia” is finished peeing standing up.

“Just hold it until the nice young woman puts her girl-penis away, dear.”

Healey’s advice, believe it or not, comes from 2016 — just when the transgender “rights” movement was only starting to gain steam. But now that the Massachusetts Attorney General has thrown her hat in the gubernatorial ring, her words take on new significance.

Of the four declared Democrats so far, Healey seems the likely nominee. She’ll square off against state senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, North Shore Community College lecturer Joshua Caldwell, and Orlando Silva, who owns a local duct-cleaning company.

My money is on Healey, who has worked in the state’s government since 2007 and whose social radicalism suits the current Blue State zeitgeist.

That’s a prediction issued with a heavy sigh, not an endorsement.

Here’s what happened in 2016:

A comment by Attorney General Maura Healey telling those uncomfortable with sharing a bathroom with a transgender person to “hold it” has rankled critics of a transgender rights bill, who said they’d be vilified as bigots if they used the same language amid the heated debate over the legislation. Healey, an advocate of the bill, appeared Tuesday before a State House panel and advocated for passage of the legislation, which would prohibit discrimination against transgender people and allow them to use a bathroom or locker room that fits their gender identity. Healey, in addressing the panel, took aim at those who term the legislation a “bathroom bill,” according to the State House News Service. “If you’ve got that much of a problem, hold it,” Healey said.

This was before COVID, before lockdowns, before hiding half of one’s face became a virtue signal, before the supply-chain crisis, before the return of inflation, before Biden’s bungled bugout from Afghanistan, before the Ukraine War…

…and right before the Trump Boom that allowed us to at least hope some sanity had returned.

Recommended: Did Bono Prank Pelosi With That Awful St. Patrick’s Day Limerick?

But back to Massachusetts.

Two-term incumbent Republican Governor Charlie Baker is eligible for a third term, since the state has no term-limit law, but will not seek reelection. His Lieutenant Governor, Karyn Polito, will also step down and not seek higher office.

The current GOP field hasn’t fully shaken out yet, but nobody yet declared seems to have much of a chance — unless this fall’s Red Wave is even bigger than expected.

You might have seen a story or two that Republican gubernatorial candidates are looking stronger than expected in Deep Blue states like New York and Oregon.

A lot of that is because of moms who are sick of rising household prices, and assaults on their daughters’ safety by the likes of Marua Healey.

So who knows — maybe Healey isn’t the shoo-in she seems to be.