AOC Imitates Biden's Creepy Whisper in Fact-Free Appeal for Socialism

Most of the world thinks that when Old Joe Biden indulges in his habit of leaning forward and dropping his voice to a whisper in the middle of a speech, he doesn’t appear persuasive but just weird and creepy. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-School of Leftist Indoctrination), however, has apparently been attending the Joe Biden School of Rhetorical Tricks, as she took to Instagram on Friday to whisper a “secret” to her followers: capitalism is bad, socialism is good. It doesn’t sound any truer whispered than it does spoken out loud.

“Let me tell you a secret,” the renowned intellectual Congresswoman whispered. “Most people don’t really know what capitalism is. Most people don’t even know what socialism is. But most people are not capitalists, because they don’t have capitalist money. They’re not billionaires … The label doesn’t matter as much as just talking about policies. That’s easier to understand. Do you think people should die because they can’t afford insulin? Do you think that fossil fuel CEOs should decide whether the planet gets set on fire? Me neither.”

Pssst. I’ll tell you a secret: AOC is an embarrassment to Congress and to women everywhere.

pic.twitter.com/OplGJuF1XU — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) March 18, 2022

So in AOC’s world, capitalism means that you’re a billionaire, presumably wearing a top hat and dressed like the Monopoly man, complete with a big cigar, of course. You cackle fiendishly at the prospect of sending poor people to their deaths, unable to afford medication, but even if they had been able to afford life-saving insulin, they would have died in the fires you set by insisting on burning fossil fuels that led to catastrophic global warming.

If that sounds like Soviet-level Communist propaganda, that’s only because it is. Merriam-Webster defines capitalism as “an economic system characterized by private or corporate ownership of capital goods, by investments that are determined by private decision, and by prices, production, and the distribution of goods that are determined mainly by competition in a free market.” Right, nothing in there about having to be a billionaire or forcing people to die.

Meanwhile, Merriam-Webster defines socialism as “any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.” And, intriguingly for AOC, “a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done.”

Is AOC herself advocating for a transitional phase between capitalism and communism? Whether she is or isn’t, others will certainly exploit her advocacy for socialism to try to move the country toward communist authoritarianism. The problem that AOC presents to the world is that, as clearly ignorant and uneducated as she is, she is a committed ideologue, and she appeals to equally miseducated people of her age. She is widely ridiculed for saying silly things that demonstrate how little she knows, but all that ridicule rolls off the back of her considerable following (she has 8.5 million followers on Instagram) because it comes from people they have been conditioned not to like or trust.

Related: AOC’s Grasp on American Governance Is a ‘Farce’

AOC, on the other hand, talks like them, acts like them, and thinks like them. There are many young Americans today, the products of our Leftist-dominated school system, who will gladly take her word over that of her critics any day. They have no idea what capitalism and socialism are any more than she does, but AOC is one of them, and that’s good enough for them to take her at her word.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is, in fact, the living embodiment of everything that has gone wrong with the American educational system. She doesn’t know much of anything, but she thinks she is highly informed and aware and comprehensively educated. She knows, or thinks she knows, that the capitalist system is one of exploitation and savagery and that socialism is all about caring and compassion. Individual freedom? Those are just empty words as far as she is concerned. Gulags? If she knows what they are at all, she doesn’t link them to socialism, but to a misuse of socialism which of course we will not repeat, or if we do end up repeating it, we’ll only send people who thoroughly deserve it to the camps — you know, those evil capitalists.

The Left began a Long March Through the Institutions back in the 1960s. The crowning result of their successful efforts is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising star in the Democrat Party, and even a possible presidential candidate in 2024 and beyond. Culture wars have consequences. That AOC isn’t still tending bar, rather than occupying a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, is one of them.