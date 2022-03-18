The Morning Briefing: Reminder—Colin Kaepernick Can't Throw a Football

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I once danced the night away whilst wearing a shirt with too many buttons.

So…you kids know I’m a sports fan.

Bigly.

On this week’s episode of “Five O’Clock Somewhere” (Join the fun. Subscribe here with the promo code WOKE and get a 25% discount. YOU WON’T BE DISAPPOINTED!“), my friends Stephen Green, Megan Fox, and I were talking about the fact that I can’t shake my sports fandom, no matter how much conservatives want me to.

I’m hopeless.

However, my continued love of sports gives me some street cred when it comes to weighing in on hot topics of the day.

Like Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick’s exile from the National Football League has been a cause célèbre for leftists that they just won’t let go. In their telling of the story, Kaepernick is out of the NFL because he took a principled political stand.

In reality, he’s out because he was a quarterback who could no longer throw a football efficiently.

Robert wrote yesterday that Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks Kaepernick deserves another shot in the NFL:

The Seahawks are looking for a quarterback, and Carroll said Wednesday: “I thought about another guy,” Carroll said. “You can ask questions about Colin Kaepernick. I know. You’re going to ask me, so let me just put it out there. He contacted me the other day. Said, ‘Hey, I’d like to get a shot. I’m working out.’ He sent me some videos. Next thing I know, he’s working out with Tyler Lockett. I don’t know how that happened. Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does. Somewhere. I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football. I don’t know.”

As Robert wrote, Carroll’s interest was “tepid.”

Still, the only reason Kaepernick is ever in the conversation is because of the woke plague. He wasn’t a good quarterback when he was booted out of the NFL but he managed to turn his perpetual victimhood into the reason that he was out of work,

Here’s a reality check:

In the 2016-17 NFL season, Colin Kaepernick was in the bottom half of production for quarterbacks. His 2,241 yards passing ranked 29th in the league. His quarterback rating was also near the bottom of the league. He ranked 23rd in the NFL with a 49.2 QBR.

There you have it. Kaepernick was just not good at his job. That’s why he lost it.

Sorry, lefties, no racism here to be found.

Everything Isn’t Awful

GOOD NEWS ALERT: NHL star P.K. Subban has announced he will match donations to the Montreal Children's Hospital supporting Ukrainian children with cancer arriving in Montreal. The donations will help the families pay for accommodation, medication, and psychological support. pic.twitter.com/NLjNzreHUM — Goodable (@Goodable) March 17, 2022

Bee Me

Media: ‘Gas Prices Have Always Been Above $7 And We've Always Been At War With Russia’ https://t.co/Z8wcl2Jj9e — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 17, 2022

