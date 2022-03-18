The Morning Briefing: Reminder—Colin Kaepernick Can't Throw a Football

Top O’ the Briefing
Kaepernick’s exile from the National Football League has been a cause célèbre for leftists that they just won’t let go. In their telling of the story, Kaepernick is out of the NFL because he took a principled political stand.
In reality, he’s out because he was a quarterback who could no longer throw a football efficiently.
Robert wrote yesterday that Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks Kaepernick deserves another shot in the NFL:
The Seahawks are looking for a quarterback, and Carroll said Wednesday: “I thought about another guy,” Carroll said. “You can ask questions about Colin Kaepernick. I know. You’re going to ask me, so let me just put it out there. He contacted me the other day. Said, ‘Hey, I’d like to get a shot. I’m working out.’ He sent me some videos. Next thing I know, he’s working out with Tyler Lockett. I don’t know how that happened. Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does. Somewhere. I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football. I don’t know.”
As Robert wrote, Carroll’s interest was “tepid.”
Still, the only reason Kaepernick is ever in the conversation is because of the woke plague. He wasn’t a good quarterback when he was booted out of the NFL but he managed to turn his perpetual victimhood into the reason that he was out of work,
In the 2016-17 NFL season, Colin Kaepernick was in the bottom half of production for quarterbacks. His 2,241 yards passing ranked 29th in the league. His quarterback rating was also near the bottom of the league. He ranked 23rd in the NFL with a 49.2 QBR.
There you have it. Kaepernick was just not good at his job. That’s why he lost it.
Sorry, lefties, no racism here to be found.
