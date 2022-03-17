The New York Times Suddenly Discovers Hunter Biden's Laptop

The New York Times has suddenly discovered the existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop. More tellingly, the newspaper was also not de-platformed on Big Tech social media for reporting on it like the New York Post was when it first revealed the contents of the laptop weeks before the Nov. 2020 election.

New York Times flash: Hunter Biden had a laptop. It contained emails about his foreign business activities. Those emails have been 'authenticated by people familiar with them and with the [Biden tax and foreign influence] investigation.' @mirandadevine https://t.co/6BAK4OMJrD pic.twitter.com/sDn7sdOmOw — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 17, 2022

The laptop shows that Joe Biden lied when he said he knew nothing about Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Indeed, the contents of the laptop showed that the two had a close partnership and that Joe Biden was paid by Hunter Biden from jobs he admitted he got because of his dad’s position.

Miranda Devine of The Post revealed in her reporting and her book, Laptop From Hell, that devastating emails revealed that Hunter Biden was paying off Joe Biden with proceeds from business dealings he received because of his dad’s high government position. The laptop reveals records showing that Hunter and Joe co-mingled funds and shared a debit card and that Hunter Biden paid some of his dad’s bills and paid for improvements on at least one of the elder Biden’s homes.

Hunter Biden's infamous laptop confirmed in New York Times report https://t.co/R7095FaRtX pic.twitter.com/EG1d8xS7WV — New York Post (@nypost) March 17, 2022

Hunter Biden admitted after The Post report came out that the laptop “could be” his. The Post tracked back the chain of custody, did signature matches, verified emails with recipients, and looked at contemporaneous accounts from Hunter’s own memoir to confirm it was his laptop. Indeed, on the laptop, Hunter admitted on one of the many sex tapes contained on his computer — in a tryst with a paid escort in Las Vegas — that the laptop he left at a Delaware shop wasn’t the only one he’d lost. Three had gone missing. He told the prostitute that the Russians had stolen one of his computers to get blackmail material in 2018.

The Daily Mail reported on the drug-soaked tryst with the hooker contained on the laptop.

The president’s son told the prostitute that the allegedly stolen laptop was also full of compromising sex videos. ‘ They have videos of me doing this,’ he said, referring to the filmed sex he just finished. ‘They have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing, you know. ‘My computer, I had taken tons of like, just left like that cam on. And he would always put in a passcode and all that, you know what I mean? It was f***ing crazy sh**. And somebody stole it during that period of time. He did all this kind of like pretend search and sh**. The prostitute asked Hunter if he was worried the Russian alleged thieves would try to ‘blackmail’ him. Hunter replied: ‘Yeah in some way yeah.’ ‘My dad [inaudible] running for president,’ he told her in a hushed voice. ‘He is. I talk about it all the time. ‘If they do, he also knows I make like a gazillion dollars.’ The FBI has been in possession of the laptop since 2019, according to Devine.

Before the 2020 election, 15 former intelligence officials claimed the laptop story had hallmarks of Russian disinformation. Candidate Biden used that paper-thin fig leaf to claim it was, knowing all the while what his crack-addicted son was capable of.

An opinion poll showed that, if Americans had known about the laptop and its contents, 17% in swing states would not have voted for Biden. That number could have tipped the presidential election to Donald Trump. 45,000 votes separated the two. But instead, Big Tech censored the story to limit its reach and help the Democrats.

The mainstream media went along with the fraud.

In the category of – didn’t see this coming : The ⁦@nytimes⁩ confirms the authenticity of Hunter Biden emails derived from his laptop that had been previously dismissed as Russian disinformation. pic.twitter.com/nK7xnD0fP2 — Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) March 17, 2022

Add to the laptop content evidence from the Bidens’ former business partner-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, and there’s a through-line between Hunter’s business dealings and Joe Biden’s wealth. The then-Vice President was known as “the big guy” in emails.

The Times reported on the existence of the laptop — which it has previously attempted to deny or debunk — in the latter part of a story benignly headlined, “Hunter Biden Paid Tax Bill, but Broad Federal Investigation Continues.”

The story, featuring six bylined reporters, finally gets to the laptop in the 25th paragraph out of the 39-paragraph story reporting, “people familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, [Biden business partner] Mr. Archer and others about Burisma [Ukraine] and other foreign business activity.”

Never forget the clowns who claimed Hunter Biden's laptop was fake. pic.twitter.com/bYNQIBpqEe — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 17, 2022

Hunter Biden has been under investigation for years for obvious reasons, including failure to pay taxes, and the Times‘ story about the investigations added that “those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

The Times also just discovered that Hunter Biden’s Arkansas stripper-turned-baby-mama was actually on his payroll. It was a story that the Post reported on nearly a year ago.

Hunter Biden recently paid his tax bill to get more lenient sentencing in case he’s indicted.

The NYT article reported that a grand jury has been empaneled to hear evidence about Biden’s legal troubles and that such jury members seldom learn whether a defendant or target of an investigation pays his taxes.

Consider the NYT story about the Biden investigation an attempt to taint the grand jurors in yet another favor to the Bidens. But it must have killed them to finally admit what we’ve known all along: the laptop was real, it was Hunter’s, his dad got a piece of the action, and the contents of the laptop show the very worst and most compromising material one could imagine from a president’s son. And that ain’t Russian disinformation.