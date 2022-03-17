Adam Carolla: Here’s the Real Reason Kids Were Forced to Mask in Schools

COVID-19-induced fear caused the nation to lockdown and mask-up way longer than we should have, particularly regarding kids. Early on, it became clear that kids were overwhelmingly safe from COVID and weren’t superspreaders, yet mask mandates for schools for most states weren’t lifted until recently.

Why?

According to comedian Adam Carolla, the reason kids were forced to mask in schools for two years had nothing to do with protecting them from COVID-19, but actually with making them “good subjects.”

57-year-old Carolla shared his theory on Tuesday during an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast, after he was asked to give his thoughts regarding the continued push to mask kids in the Los Angeles Unified School District despite all the data showing kids aren’t at risk from COVID.

“Why? Why the kids, and why the emphasis on the kids? This hasn’t been dangerous for kids. We’ve known this. This kills sick people, old people, obese people, comorbidity people. It doesn’t ostensibly affect kids; they’re in the safest category,” Carolla pointed out.

Carolla believes it had nothing to do with the virus and instead likened it to crate training — though Carolla argues there’s something sinister about the prolonged masking of kids because “there is no science to what they are doing.”

“Well, just remember this phrase, Megyn: ‘crate training.’” He elaborated, “You cannot train a dog when it’s middle-aged. You got to get them when they’re puppies. And get them trained up and into that crate. And that’s what we’re doing with kids. Because this will not be the last emergency. And it will not be the last time the government and the governor and the mayor need to exact their power.”

“And so, let’s get the kids into the crate,” Carolla continued. “Let’s get them coached up. And then they’ll be ours. We can do whatever we want with them after that. They’ll listen to anything. They’ll be good subjects.”

Kelly agreed with Carolla. And, frankly, his theory makes sense. The data never supported kids being masked. School-age children have a COVID recovery rate of 99.997% — better than their mortality risk from the seasonal flu. Last year, a study from the U.K. found that unvaccinated children are safer from COVID than even vaccinated adults of any age. In addition to kids being safe from COVID, a CDC study showed no difference in infection rates between schools with and without mask mandates.