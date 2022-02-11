[WATCH] The Moment One Elementary School Class Learned Their Mask Mandate Was Ending

Slowly but surely, states nationwide are lifting their school mask mandates—even in blue states.

Is this a big deal? Of course it is. Some younger students have never had a normal school year where they can see the faces of their fellow classmates and teachers. Those who are lucky enough to have in-person school haven’t been allowed to go maskless for two years.

It was definitely a big deal for the students in one Las Vegas elementary school class—who cheered and danced when they learned they would no longer have to wear masks in school.

Stop what you’re doing and watch this. Kids at a Las Vegas elementary school burst out into cheers after learning they no longer have to wear a mask to school pic.twitter.com/xIuHgFtmHo — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) February 11, 2022

On Thursday, the mask mandate for indoor public spaces in New York was lifted by Governor Hochul, but not for schools. She says she’ll wait until after the winter break to make a decision on that.

FOR OUR VIP SUBSCRIBERS: Democrats Now Trust the Politics, Not ‘The Science’ of COVID