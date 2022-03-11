The Morning Briefing: Hate-Crime Hoax Criminal Smollett Gets a Slap on the Wrist

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. America was stronger when kids were dealing with the mitigated violence that was tetherball.

We Americans do love a good true-crime drama. The Jussie Smollett saga looked like it might give us a good story, but, sadly, it turned out to be another judicial dud.

The pathetic hoaxer could have gotten some serious jail time but this all played out in Illinois, where the law is kind of an iffy thing. Megan covered the story for us:

Notorious and convicted hate-hoaxer Jussie Smollett has been sentenced today to 150 days in jail, $120,000 in restitution, and a $25,000 fine. Before Smollett was taken away he started yelling, “I am not suicidal! If anything happens to me when I go in there I did not do it to myself.” “I did not do this,” he continued. Judge James Linn denied the defense’s motion for a new trial. He also denied the motion to stay the sentence until appeal. “I am not staying this,” said the judge. “This happens right here right now.” Smollett was led out of the court by police with his fist raised in the air.

Everyone knows he did it. Everyone knows he’s lying. He knows he’s lying.

The reason that Smollett keeps lying is that he knows hate-crime hoaxes barely get punished. An integral part of the leftist smear campaign against conservatives is the staging of “hate crimes.” It’s gotten to be so routine with the lefties that you’re pretty safe assuming that a “hate crime” that’s being reported widely by the mainstream media isn’t real.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: In the near future, the Morning Briefing will become “The Briefing.” The branding change will give me some flexibility to update this newsletter during the day if the news warrants it.

Also, I’m not a big morning guy, so getting rid of that word should make me almost cheerful.

Almost.

VodkaPundit. Trucker on Fuel Prices: ‘What Are Y’all Gonna Do Next Month When Your Gallon of Milk Costs $11?’

Jussie Smollett Sentenced for Race Hoax

WATCH: Jussie Smollett Rants in Courtroom: ‘I Am Not Suicidal’

Facebook Lefties Are Stupid or Lying: Biden Is Helping to Drive Up the Price of Oil

Let Them Drive Teslas

One heartbeat away from oblivion. CRINGE: Kamala Harris Completely Botched Her Latest Big Moment on the World Stage

Most Americans Blame This Person for Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

EXCLUSIVE: Famed Photographer and Warhol Confidante Christopher Makos Talks Netflix Warhol Series, Andy, and More

Wash. School’s ‘Gay and Sexuality’ Advisor’s Cat Box Caper Leaves Parents and Students Disgusted

Well, Well, Well … Russia Hoax Special Counsel Is Investigating the 2016 DNC Server ‘Hack’ and That’s Not All

At Sentencing Hearing Jussie Smollett’s Defense Team Still Claims Convicted Liar Was ‘Attacked’ by a ‘White Male’ in a Mask

What’s Really Going on With Those Ukraine Bio Labs?

Nancy Pelosi Comforts Zelensky With an Offer of Help From … Billie Jean King

Biden Is a Weapons-Grade Disaster

What Did She Say? Here’s the Braindead Remarks DC Offered About the Latest Fatal Carjacking in the City

Drain the Swamp. U.S. Senate Passes Massive Omnibus Spending Bill, Which Now Heads to Biden

The Democrats’ Plan to Win the Messaging War on Inflation Is an Absolute Trainwreck

“This is an army of free people”: A closer look at Ukraine’s armed citizens

Commerce Department says it’s “rapidly” processing requests to send arms, ammo to Ukraine

Putin to generals: Go find us some “volunteers” for the stalled invasion

DCCC advice to Dems for the midterms: Don’t ‘sound like a jerk’

Zelensky’s Former Press Sec Levels Kamala Over Cackling on Refugee Question

One Giant Leap for Kittenself Kind: NASA Invites Employees to Pick Their Pronouns

‘Making your kids queer since 2020’: Trans teacher reprimanded after making anal sex joke in class

[WATCH] Kruiser’s ‘Beyond the Briefing’—The Mayor Pete Mediocrity Syndrome

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #33: We’re Just Here for the Fossil Fuels

Psaki Reveals Disappointing Detail About Biden and American Oil Companies

Here’s How We Know Biden’s ‘Blame Putin’ Strategy Won’t Work

Disney Walks a Fine Line With Florida’s Parental Rights Bill

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guests Larry O’Connor and Kevin Downey Jr. – Replay Available

