[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—The Mayor Pete Mediocrity Syndrome

So…I got a little political with this one. We all know that I would prefer these videos to be a bit more flippant, but times are kind of sucky.
If that’s even a word.
Have fun with me as I explore the overwhelming bland incompetence of the people with whom President LOLEightyOneMillion has surrounded himself.
Also, I need to know if I should go all-out contrarian and do a full beard for the summer. The Arizona summer. I will respectfully consider any opinions offered. Unless those opinions are telling me to shave it all off.
Yeah…no.
Enjoy!