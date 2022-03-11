Podcasts
Premium

[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—The Mayor Pete Mediocrity Syndrome

By Stephen Kruiser Mar 11, 2022 3:21 AM ET

So…I got a little political with this one. We all know that I would prefer these videos to be a bit more flippant, but times are kind of sucky.

If that’s even a word.

via GIPHY

Have fun with me as I explore the overwhelming bland incompetence of the people with whom President LOLEightyOneMillion has surrounded himself.

Also, I need to know if I should go all-out contrarian and do a full beard for the summer. The Arizona summer. I will respectfully consider any opinions offered. Unless those opinions are telling me to shave it all off.

Yeah…no.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice