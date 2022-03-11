Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #33: We're Just Here for the Fossil Fuels

By Stephen Kruiser Mar 11, 2022 3:04 AM ET

To the surprise of no one, President LOLEightyOneMillion and his handlers have been using the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a ridiculous excuse to pimp their Big Green agenda.

We here at “Unwoke” believe that this is the perfect excuse to get MORE OIL.

via GIPHY

We’re not opposed to electric cars, we just prefer that they would be able to go farther than an idea.

Still, if you give us a Tesla, we’re going to be Team Greenie when we hit the road in it.

Do electric-powered RVs exist yet? Because I’m pretty sure that’s where our eyes are looking for potential sponsors. Oh, please stick around until the end and wait for the word “helicopter.”

Enjoy!

 

Stephen Kruiser



PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
