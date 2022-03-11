'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #33: We're Just Here for the Fossil Fuels

To the surprise of no one, President LOLEightyOneMillion and his handlers have been using the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a ridiculous excuse to pimp their Big Green agenda.
We here at “Unwoke” believe that this is the perfect excuse to get MORE OIL.
We’re not opposed to electric cars, we just prefer that they would be able to go farther than an idea.
Still, if you give us a Tesla, we’re going to be Team Greenie when we hit the road in it.
Do electric-powered RVs exist yet? Because I’m pretty sure that’s where our eyes are looking for potential sponsors. Oh, please stick around until the end and wait for the word “helicopter.”
Enjoy!