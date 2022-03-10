Facebook Lefties Are Stupid or Lying: Biden Is Helping to Drive Up the Price of Oil

I don’t know why I bother arguing with libdolts on Facebook. These are people who struggle to fill their tanks like the rest of us. Meat is so expensive that they are feeding their kids Alpo, yet they won’t say the obvious: Biden did this on purpose.

FACT-O-RAMA! Inflation is up 7.9%, the highest jump in 40 years.

According to Soviet defector Yuri Besemenov, your bolshie sister-in-law can’t help herself. She has been successfully brainwashed and “demoralized.” She won’t accept reality. At best, she’ll post a tin foil hat meme in your honor and give herself a big, fat “LOLZ!!”

Exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures, even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union and show him concentration camp, he will refuse to believe it until he is going to receive a kick in his fat bottom. When a military boot crushes his b***s then he will understand, but not before that. That’s the tragic [sic] of the situation of demoralization.

This is important. Biden wants to end fossil fuel. He said this during the 2020 presidential campaign on a day when his handlers taped up his Depends and let him out of the cellar.

Joe Biden on the campaign trail: "I guarantee you, I guarantee you we are going to end fossil fuel." Now gas prices are at record highs and Biden says his policies aren't to blame? pic.twitter.com/IboTcld89X — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) March 8, 2022

So of course, he is helping drive up the price. Meanwhile, Pete Buttgiggles is pimping electric cars. See the plan yet?

Guess who called it all? Aww SNAP!

Trump in 2020: "If Biden got in, you'd be paying $7, $8, $9. Then they'd say 'get rid of your car!'" Pete Buttigieg this week: If gas prices are too high, just buy an electric car! pic.twitter.com/6xGcptsKD3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2022

If you STILL don’t believe Biden is purposely raising the price of gas in an effort to get us to “green” energy, look at this:

When we have electric cars powered by clean energy, we will never have to worry about gas prices again. And autocrats like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as weapons against other nations. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 10, 2022

Here are some fast facts to throw at the pinko loons on Facebook who deny reality and embrace buffoonery. Expect them to ignore these truths like a “check engine” light on their Prius.

The Biden administration tried to use a bogus, wildly-inflated figure regarding carbon emissions to justify new rules and possibly laws on fossil fuel. A judge clown-slapped the administration for the Pinocchio tactic, causing a stall. The Biden administration claims this decision has somehow caused a cessation of work on no fewer than 18 federal oil and gas leases in New Mexico. Biden hasn’t held an onshore lease sale in a full year. He is the first president in 20 years to NOT do this. Conoco Phillips COULD drill 160,000 barrels per day in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska for the next 30 years, but the commies at the Center For American Progress pushed the Biden administration to stop the drilling. Biden’s anti-fossil fuel gibberish hasn’t gone unnoticed. As one oil exec told Bloomberg, “Biden is signaling that his environmental goals trump energy security and consumer prices.” He continued, “that’s not lost on public companies or the banks they rely on.” Even the lickspittles at Yahoo! Finance know that Biden is delaying drilling leases, and it’s hurting Americans trying to get to work.

Another problem would be the Uriah Heeps (not to be confused with Uriah Heep) in lefty media who blame Putin, Trump, and gas-thirsty moon-bats for the rising price of oil. In this article, CNN claims that everyone and everything is guilty except the one guy who can make a difference, Gropey Joe Biden.

How Marxy are the clowns at the Center for American Progress? They JUST wrote an article “explaining” why the U.S. can’t “drill our way to energy independence,” completely ignoring that we WERE energy independent in 2019 for the first time in over 50 years under President Trump.

Only a brainwashed commie will gladly shell out mad stacks for gas and food and not point their fingers at the guy largely responsible for much of our problems because orange man bad.

Millionaire lefty talk-show host and liberal bum-licky, Stephen Colbert, wants you to believe that having your kids go without meat so that you can fill your tank is somehow “patriotic.”

“Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4 per gallon,” he said. “OK, that stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It’s important.”