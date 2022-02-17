The Morning Briefing: Lunatic Trudeau Supporters Are Getting Dangerous

Top O’ the Briefing

What still amazes me about the Freedom Convoy protest in Canada and similar events around the world is that there are still people on the pro-tyrant side of the aisle. Those of us who prefer freedom have been marveling throughout the pandemic at the millions of people who have willingly yielded to the tyrannical whims of mid-level bureaucrats who sane people wouldn’t trust with the care of a pet goldfish.

It can be dangerous being a freedom-lover in this global asylum we find ourselves inhabiting.

Our own VodkaPundit Stephen Green shared a disturbing tale from Canada:

Freedom Convoy donor Tammy Giuliani lost a lot more than $250 to the cause after getting doxxed by pro-Trudeau hackers. Her Ottawa restaurant, the popular Stella Luna Gelato Café, was forced to close on Tuesday following threats of violence. Monday night, Giuliani received an urgent call from her staff. She told the Ottawa Citizen an employee told her, “They’re threatening to throw bricks through our window. They’re threatening to come and get us.” She told them to lock up and go home, and then Giuliani reported the incident to the police. These are the same police effectively nationalized to Canada’s federal government on Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new emergency powers.

Justin Trudeau has outed himself as a cowardly fascist and his overwhelming insecurity is now weaponizing the vax Nazis. Nothing says “concern for public health” like inspiring people to throw bricks through windows at people who are committing the heinous crime of enjoying gelato.

Stephen writes that the intimidation seems to have worked and sufficiently frightened Giuliani:

Exactly what awful thing the Freedom Convoy supposedly turned into, Giuliani doesn’t say. The protest never got violent, the truckers are by all accounts good-natured but firm in their convictions. Giuliani sounds to me like she’s been spooked into declaring her love for Big Brother. And that was the entire point of doxxing her.

The mandate mania leftists don’t quite grasp that their jackbooted time in the spotlight is coming to an end. The mainstream media tried to ignore the Freedom Convoy for a while and we see how that turned out.

That’s not the only story that the MSM hacks have been turning a blind eye to, as Matt wrote yesterday. They’ve been trying to ignore the news that Special Counsel John Durham dropped about Granny Boxwine.

