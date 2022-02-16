You Will Never Guess Who's in Charge of the $60 Million in Black Lives Matter Assets?

Two weeks ago, PJ Media covered the growing scandal of the finances of Black Lives Matter. The group had raised $90 million and spent less than $30 million on “social justice” causes. The scandal is that no one appears to be in charge of that remaining $60 million.

The Black Lives Matter board members who were supposed to be running the foundation denied they had anything to do with it. CharityWatch Executive Director Laurie Styron said that BLM was like a “giant ghost ship full of treasure drifting in the night with no captain, no discernible crew, and no clear direction.”

To the rescue comes the Bill and Hillary Clinton cavalry. The Washington Examiner reports that several Clinton associates have taken up key positions at BLM, including Democratic Party fixer Mark Elias. It was Elias who funneled money to fund Christopher Steele’s discredited anti-Trump dossier and served as Hillary’s 2016 campaign general counsel.

Elias’s newly formed law firm is repeatedly at one of BLM’s addresses and states in its short-year 2020 Form 990 that its books were now in the care of the Elias Law Group.

“The latest filing’s addition of partisan lawyer Marc Elias confirms the group is more political than charitable,” Scott Walter, the president of the Capital Research Center, a conservative investigative nonprofit group, told the Washington Examiner. “But it also suggests that finally some left-wing heavyweights have begun to deal with the embarrassing mess made by a major activist group the institutional Left has failed to, pardon the term, police.”

Indeed, as far as the $60 million is concerned, the new leadership group changed BLM’s fiscal year so that they don’t have to report their finances until May.

The new BLM filing with New Mexico also said that Minyon Moore is a “Board Member” for BLM, and BLM’s California filing lists her as a “Board Member” too. Hillary Clinton’s Onward Together PAC was reportedly incorporated by Elias in April 2017, and Elias is listed as a “Governor” for the Clinton PAC in a business filing for the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. Moore was listed as the “Director/President” at Onward Together for the fiscal years of 2017 , 2018 , and 2019 . Clinton posted on Facebook in May 2020 that Onward Together would “partner with” Elias’s Democracy Docket to “protect Americans’ right to vote by mail.” And she posted in June 2020 that her followers should “join Onward Together and Marc Elias in the fight for voting rights by signing up for Democracy Docket.”

Minyon Moore is a long-time confidante of both Bill and Hillary. That she is serving on the BLM board while Elias is responsible for the group’s accounting should raise five fire alarms about the potential corruption that could take place.

Given BLM’s standing with the Democratic Party, what are the chances that even if their finances are fishy, any Democratic state administration would investigate?

The Clintonites will do their best to make sure that never happens.