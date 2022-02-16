[WATCH] Undercover Video of FDA Executive Admitting COVID-19 Vax Has Lack of Safety Testing and Billions in Profit for Big Pharma

James O’Keefe has a new video with FDA executive Christopher Cole, whose Linkedin page identifies him as the Executive Officer, Medical Countermeasures Initiative at US Food and Drug Administration, admitting to a whole bunch of things Americans have feared about the COVID-19 vaccine and all the forced mandates.

“You’ll have to get an annual shot [COVID vaccine]. I mean, it hasn’t been formally announced yet ‘cause they don’t want to, like, rile everyone up,” he says while eating dinner and being surreptitiously filmed. “Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible.”

On vaccinating toddlers by force, Cole said, “They’re not going to not approve [emergency use authorization for children five years old or less].”

And what about the money trail? “There’s a money incentive for Pfizer and the drug companies to promote additional vaccinations,” said Cole. “It’ll be a recurring fountain of revenue. It might not be that much initially, but it’ll be recurring — if they can — if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”

In part two, which is yet to be released, Veritas has teased Cole saying, “There is almost a billion dollars a year going into FDA’s budget from the people we regulate.” That seems like a huge conflict of interest that should be investigated by our law enforcement agencies.

The FDA claimed that Cole does not speak for the FDA saying, “The person purportedly in the video does not work on vaccine matters and does not represent the views of the FDA.” But Cole’s LinkedIn page disagrees with that statement. He also seemed to have a lot of inside information when it came to what the FDA has been up to.

O’Keefe’s research found that Cole is an Executive Officer heading up the agency’s countermeasures initiatives, “which plays a critical role in ensuring that drugs, vaccines, and other measures to counter infectious diseases and viruses are safe.”

Cole says that mandated yearly COVID-19 vaccines are a certainty. “Just from everything I’ve heard, they [FDA] are not going to not approve it.” The footage is part one of a two-part series, of which the second part has not yet been released.

The most explosive part of the undercover sting is when Cole talks about the lack of safety data for vaccine use in children. “I agree with the thing that it is important to inoculate them [toddlers] but you can’t provide the parent as much assurity as you normally want to.” Why is that? Cole says the safety studies weren’t done. “They’re looking at trying to inoculate kids under five years old, between six months and five years old,” he said. “They don’t have all the tests…all the tests aren’t there…there’s always a chance of a long-term effect especially someone younger.”

Despite the lack of safety studies, Cole says they’re going to approve the vaccines for toddlers anyway under the emergency standards. Cole also admitted that the studies have not been thorough on pregnant women due to lack of subjects for safety testing. “It’s harder to find pregnant women for these studies…in order to be statistically accurate.” Cole says testing has been done on pregnant women but not enough due to low numbers of subjects.

Watch the whole thing below.