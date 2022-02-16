Doxxed Freedom Convoy Donor Forced to Close Her Restaurant After Threats

Freedom Convoy donor Tammy Giuliani lost a lot more than $250 to the cause after getting doxxed by pro-Trudeau hackers. Her Ottawa restaurant, the popular Stella Luna Gelato Café, was forced to close on Tuesday following threats of violence.

Monday night, Giuliani received an urgent call from her staff. She told the Ottawa Citizen an employee told her, “They’re threatening to throw bricks through our window. They’re threatening to come and get us.”

She told them to lock up and go home, and then Giuliani reported the incident to the police.

These are the same police effectively nationalized to Canada’s federal government on Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new emergency powers.

Giuliani made her donation via GiveSendGo on Feb. 5. The donation service was hacked a week later by a group called Distributed Denial of Secrets, exposing the names, email addresses, and ZIP codes of donors to the Freedom Convoy.

The Ottawa Citizen incorrectly described the hack as a “leak.”

In a statement released earlier today, GiveSendGo described the ongoing hack attacks as “A battle.”

The company also said, “We didn’t expect it to be easy. This has not caused us to be afraid. Instead, it’s made it even more evident that we cannot back down.”

BigNewsNetwork looked into Distributed Denial of Secrets:

Despite claiming to “avoid political, corporate or personal leanings,” DDoSecrets has consistently leaked the personal information of conservative and right-wing individuals and organizations. Previous targets have included alternative social networks Gab and Parler, Brexit donor Arron Banks, right-wing militia The Oath Keepers, and former Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini – with the website labeling many of its targets as “fascists.”

In other words, anyone who donated to the Freedom Convoy is now subject to partisan doxxing and potential threats or actual violence.

First, donors got shut down by the lefty GoFundMe. Having turned to GiveSendGo, they’re now subject to virtual and possibly actual attacks.

Twitter allowed the DDoS dox list to go public on a huge scale despite the obvious public safety risk.

For her part, Giuliani is in Full Mea Culpa Mode [link above]:

“When a group of people first decided they were going to travel across the country to spread this message of solidarity, it seemed like a beacon of hope for small businesses like us,” she said. “It’s no surprise that small businesses have been on the edge. Families are at risk of losing their livelihood. I’m a sucker for a grassroots cause. “Never in our wildest dreams did we anticipate what has transpired over the past couple of weeks,” she said. “None of us anticipated what it turned into and we certainly don’t condone it.”

Exactly what awful thing the Freedom Convoy supposedly turned into, Giuliani doesn’t say. The protest never got violent, the truckers are by all accounts good-natured but firm in their convictions.

Giuliani sounds to me like she’s been spooked into declaring her love for Big Brother.

And that was the entire point of doxxing her.