The Morning Briefing: New York's New Governor Is Andrew Cuomo Without the Groping

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. In the future, everyone will have their own lingerie calendar.

What a weekend. Lots of quality time with family, including crossing something off of my sports fan bucket list. My daughter and I joined my sister, brother-in-law, and nieces in Ann Arbor for the Ohio State/Michigan game in the Big House. Snow all game, drunk people, a Michigan victory…who could ask for more?

I should be clear: the snow during the game was fun. Oddly, we don’t get a lot of that at games in Tucson. However, I remain a warm-weather guy. Also, I do hope all of you had a great Thanksgiving weekend.

As I returned to the news after a couple of days off, I had no idea what I would find. All I had paid attention to since Friday morning was sports. It was all “Fauci and Omicron, and Variants, oh my!”

Initially, I felt it was time to do another Fauci rant but decided to put that on the backburner for the moment.

Something that New York’s new governor did caught my eye instead. Kevin wrote about it for us:

Just in time for Christmas! New York’s governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Empire State after the news that the Omicron variant appeared in South Africa, even though there are no cases of it reported in New York State. FACT-O-RAMA! New York’s JFK airport is 7,969 air miles from Johannesburg, South Africa. The first line of Hochul’s press release regarding her state-of-emergency declaration reads, “Governor Kathy Hochul today announced urgent action to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages ahead of potential spikes in COVID-19 cases this upcoming winter.” Maybe firing all those heroes filthy, unvaccinated healthcare workers two months ago wasn’t such a good idea. In fact, it was downright idiotic. It makes me wonder if she got her COVID acumen from reading Cuomo’s “COVID leadership” book. Or perhaps she just wants to beat Cuomo’s serial-killer toll of 15,000 dead New Yorkers.

Guv Kathy wants to delay elective surgeries to deal with the problem that isn’t a problem. FYI, one of the main reasons that hospitals have been so busy in recent months is that they’re filled with people who had to delay surgeries last year, not because of ZOMG DELTA, as the MSM would have you believe.

While it’s super cool that Hochul isn’t — as far as we know, anyway — sexually harassing her staff members as her predecessor did, it would appear that she shares Cuomo’s penchant for being an incompetent, power-grabbing psychotic tyrant.

Longtime readers of the Briefing know that I have always cautioned against being too eager to replace a loathsome Democrat in office because there is always one just as bad or worse lurking not far behind.

The great state of New York didn’t really trade up when it swapped out Handsy Andy for Hochul. Given the fact that she keeps declaring states of emergency for problems that either a: she created or, b: are nonexistent, the Empire State probably needs to brace itself to weather a toxic combination of power madness and horrible policies.

A few more months of Hochul and they may end up wishing that Chris Cuomo was governor.

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Chuck Todd Remembers When Joe Biden Declared Independence From COVID-19

Bingo! Is The Omicron Variant The ‘Midterm Election Variant’?

Outspoken NBA Star Will Legally Change Name to ‘Enes Kanter Freedom’

Adam Carolla Debuts ‘Truth Yeller’ — America Needs More Shows Like This

Gonzales Lays the Border Crisis Blame at Democrats’ Feet

I have a bad toe that has a higher IQ than Mayor Pete. Buttigieg Doesn’t Want People to ‘Feel Guilty’ for What He Calls ‘Racist’ Infrastructure

Is it Offensive to Illegal Aliens to Refer to Them as ‘Illegal Alien’?

San Francisco: Knife-Wielding Afghan Refugee Charges Police, Is Shot Dead

Ukraine Warns of Russian-Sponsored Coup as NATO Dithers About a Response to Putin Aggression

Your Thanksgiving Weekend Round-up! Shoplifting, Black Supremacy and Antifa Weeps!

Lock him up! WATCH: Joe Biden Violates Nantucket’s Indoor Mask Mandate

Clown World Uber Alles! Germany Bans Assisted-Suicide For The Unvaxxed

Director of Indigenous Peoples’ Health Research in Canada Forced to Resign for Being a Fake

N.Y. Gov Declares State of Emergency Over New China Flu Variant, Even Though No Cases Yet in New York

The DOT’s Twitter Meme Doesn’t Just Offend Comedy — It May Also Be Illegal

Due to Biden-Harris Errors, More Post-9/11 Veterans Pursue Political Office

Hanukkah 2021: A Guide to the Jewish Holiday

#RIP. Stephen Sondheim, Titan of Broadway, Dead at 91

Historic Notre Dame Cathedral Being Built Back Better As a ‘Woke Theme Park’

Townhall Mothership

Legal Experts Have Bad News for Civil Rights Suits Against Kyle Rittenhouse

Dr. Francis Collins Spews Word Salad When Asked By Fox News Reporter About Case Numbers In Florida

Cancel this clown. Fauci Fear Mongers on Xi Variant and Warns Lockdowns Could Be Coming

So, It Looks Like CNN Did Not Learn The Same Lesson WaPo Had to with Tweeting About the Waukesha Tragedy

Rand Paul Takes Fauci to the Cleaners and Hangs Him out to Dry

Speculation About Who Would Replace Biden or Harris Has Republicans Salivating

Must WATCH Video: Neil Oliver’s Criticism of COVID Protocols Is Absolute Poetry

New Mexico Town Wants Everyone Armed At City Council Meetings

Break-in Illustrates Why No-Knock Raids A Bad Idea

Article Raises A Good Point About “Mass Shootings”

Republicans fight to save funding for border wall

Joe Biden ruins everything. Ho-Ho-Oh No! America faces a national Santa shortage

See previous comment. Now we’re fighting with the Marshall Islands?

‘Dumb even for CANADUH’: Aaron Rupar inspires Canadian nobody to tweet RIDICULOUS take on gun control in America ANNND we can’t even

‘LOL, this you?!’ Christina Pushaw TEARS WH Yahoo News correspondent a NEW ONE for comparing Florida to Chernobyl in lame dunk on DeSantis

‘They actually ADMITTED THIS’: AP ‘fact-checks’ WHY the WHO skipped ‘Xi’ naming latest COVID variant and OMG-LOL the backfire

VIP

Joe Biden: The George Costanza of Presidents

The New COVID-19 Scariant Distracts From Questions We Should Be Asking About Vaccines

How Long Before the West Gives Up Trying to Negotiate a New Nuclear Deal With Iran?

I’m Relying on Natural Immunity Going Forward

How Bad Are Democrats’ 2024 Prospects?

Around the Interwebz

The liberal case for gun ownership

Online spending on Black Friday decreased for the very first time

Are Zebras Black With White Stripes or White With Black Stripes?

Bee Me

White Smoke Emanates From Wuhan Lab Chimney Signaling A New Variant Has Been Namedhttps://t.co/b3gVGqJ3Nv — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 28, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery