Clown World Uber Alles! Germany Bans Assisted-Suicide For The Unvaxxed

My, how the times have changed. Germany won’t let you into a museum or restaurant unless you’re vaccinated or recovered from COVID. Now they won’t let you die.

Germany has become the most ridiculous and tragic of the last 22 months. For people to be euthanised, they must show proof of having their COVID-19 injections. **The biggest pandemic is stupidnesshttps://t.co/aN81ZvL59Z — Larry Gallegos, REALTOR ®, Fremont, CA. East Bay (@LarryGallegosRE) November 27, 2021

No, you are not reading the Babylon Bee. Germany, of all places, has decided you can’t end it all until you’ve gotten the jab like a good little Untermensch.

FACT-O-RAMA! Germany killed 11 million people in the Holocaust (not 6 million). None of those victims required vaccinations prior to being murdered.

Germany’s Euthanasia Association, Verein Sterbehilfe, declared that it will only kill Germans who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the “Chinese sneeze.”

So if you’re dying of COVID and you want out early, you lose. You should have been a gute bürger and lined up to get your shot.

The Verein Sterbehilfe statement reads:

Euthanasia and the preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness. Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission. As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms. -Verein Sterbehilfe

The “2G rule” means that if you want to check out, you have to be “geimpft oder genes,“ which is German for “vaccinated or recovered.” My high school German classes didn’t teach me those words. I’ll be honest, I went to Google Translate for that.

“Encounters in closed rooms” is what you and I would call getting an assisted suicide.

COVID appears to be clown-slapping Germany at the moment. Their COVID infection rate is 404.5 people per 100,000, despite the country being 67.695% vaccinated.

Germany’s voice of doom Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, stated that “by the end of this winter everyone in Germany will either be vaccinated, recovered or dead.” How so very German of him, especially considering Germany’s COVID survival rate is 98.2%, just less than the U.S. COVID survival rate of 98.4%.

Just a hunch, but if someone is SO sick that they want to die, COVID is probably not the worst thing going on with their health. Rather than insist someone get the jab for COVID, why not have the suicide assister wear a mask and get the vax. Those things work, right? Why should the soon-to-be departed have to get the shot as well?

Assisted suicide has been legal in Germany for over ten years.

Germany: Assisted suicide OK if patient consents: KARLSRUHE, Germany: Terminally ill patients on life support shoul… http://cli.gs/r5YRW — ARY NEWS (@ONARYNEWS) June 25, 2010

If they don’t consent, isn’t that murder?

Germany’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel, told her Gestapo party members that COVID is worse now than ever and the country needed stricter measures to put a lid on it. Two German states, Bavaria and Saxony, have canceled their outdoor Christmas markets this year in hopes of curtailing a COVID onslaught. Didn’t anyone tell them that 66% of New Yorkers who snagged a case of COVID were locked down? Maybe Merkel should take a peek at Africa, where, if the numbers are reliable, there have been roughly 223,000 COVID deaths on the entire continent. The U.S alone has had about 777,000 Chinese flu deaths.

RECAP: Germany won’t kill people via assisted suicide because of COVID, which they fear may kill people. Clowns will be clowns Clowns werden Clowns sein.

