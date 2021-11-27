Stephen Sondheim, Titan of Broadway, Dead at 91

That most American of art forms, the musical comedy, lost a dominant presence on Friday when composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim died at his home in Connecticut. He was 91.

Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein might be said to have popularized the Broadway musical with their hugely successful collaborative efforts in writing Oklahoma, Carousel, and South Pacific. They invented the musical theater format where songs and dialogue mixed seamlessly to create a singularly American art form.

Sondheim, who began his career writing the lyrics for Leonard Bernstein’s revolutionary West Side Story, was both the composer and lyricist for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. That play won a Tony Award and made comic actor Zero Mostel’s career.

