The Morning Briefing: Vote Trump or Have Your Freedom Die

Make America Trump Again
Happy Friday, my favorite people. I truly hope that all of my Kruiser Morning Briefing friends are full of #TGIF.
A quick, but necessary Morning Briefing today. This isn’t a news thing. It’s pure opinion from yours truly.
That’s really kind of what we’re all here for though, isn’t it?
I usually don’t like to go all apocalyptic gloom and doom about an election but I feel the need for a little conservative emo at the moment.
I’m not a fan of Donald Trump’s re-election simply because I’m a Republican and loathe the Democratic alternative. I’m a fan because he is the second greatest conservative president in history. The first was Ronald Reagan, of course.
(Side note: We don’t include Abraham Lincoln in discussions like this because he is a stand-alone figure in history.)
I am the resident pessimist here at the Townhall Mothership about the president’s re-election chances. I wish I could take comfort from my friends and colleagues who feel that Trump has got this election but I just can’t find my way to what I feel is irrational exuberance.
I wish I could, because I really do feel that this is a watershed election.
I will now examine the political landscape as I see it.
We are on the precipice as a nation right now. We’re faced with a choice between people who value life and liberty and people who want to take your guns, keep you from going to church, and criminalize speech.
If Donald Trump isn’t re-elected the American experiment is over.
Done.
Dead.
There is no way to spin the existential crisis nature of this election. Those on my side of the aisle know that we’re toast if the Democrats win. Those on the other side will find out that they’re the most dispensable idiots in the New World Order.
The reality is this: vote for Donald Trump or kiss every constitutional amendment you ever cared about goodbye.
The Democrats will be coming after your 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 14th amendment rights as soon as they can. A Dem president will certainly abrogate your rights via executive order. That can be easily undone with a regime change, of course.
They aren’t shy about any of this now. Hit the Google button kids and you will see that I am right.
Vote Trump or we’re all in gulags learning Mandarin.
KIDDING!
Wait, no I’m not.
Bee Me
I actually LOL’d.
Joe Biden Congratulates Michelle Obama On Debate Performance https://t.co/SNXPVR22PE
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 8, 2020
The Kruiser Kabana
— Archillect (@archillect) October 8, 2020
Because there is never not a good reason to watch Gal Gadot eating chocolate. Or doing anything.
I still haven’t figured out anything that John Lennon was right about.
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media's "Morning Briefing." His columns appear twice a week.