The Morning Briefing: Which American Pro Sports League Will Suffer Most From Being Woke?

Sports Should Be a Distraction

A happy, wonderful Thursday to all of you, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing readers.

Major League Baseball is back today and anyone who has been reading the Briefing during the plague knows what that means to me. Baseball is far and away my favorite of all the sports, and I want to be ecstatic today. Unfortunately, tedious wokeness has invaded MLB just as it has every other sport.

The anthem kneeling that’s been infecting the NFL for a few years has spread like a cultural cancer to other sports and is threatening to permanently ruin what was once a relaxing escape for millions of Americans.

Perhaps sports fans should feel lucky simply because it took politics and the wokescolds longer to start bothering us than it did Hollywood. Movies and television have been full of cringe-worthy wokeness seemingly forever now. For the most part, we fan types have still had our favorite sports to retreat to when we wanted to avoid the madness of turning all entertainment into a political statement.

It was super fun while it lasted.

I have always despised the mixing of politics and sports. In the early Twitter days, I would spend Sundays blissfully tweeting about football, commiserating with other Steelers fans when they’d have a Mike Tomlin day, and trash talking with other fans. On the then rare occasions when someone would make something political I would launch into my “no politics and sports” rant, then usually block the person.

The peril those days came from fans politicizing sports. We didn’t have to worry about the players much then.

Good times.

While it’s true that athletes have made political statements in the past, it was never this rampant. The huge difference this year, obviously, is that the leagues are now involving themselves. That, my friends, is very, very problematic for any number of reasons.

((AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File))

Just as with movies or television shows, once one political side is endorsed at least half of the audience is offended. In entertainment, the split is probably around 50/50. In sports, however, that may be even more weighted to one side, and its not the side that’s getting all of the political love from the leagues. The politics that the pro sports leagues are cheering on right now may be alienating more than half of their audiences, especially in the NFL.

Of the four major pro sports leagues in America, the NHL has been the least affected by the current drama. MLB — both players and the league itself — had been relatively benign until recently. The ChiCom favorite NBA has been the worst league thus far, opting to paint “Black Lives Matter” on its courts. The fear of many NFL fans is that the league is about to have a “hold my beer” woke moment.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The NFL recently announced that it would allow social justice decals on players’ helmets this season. This is the league that just a few years ago fined a player for wearing different colored shoes to honor his recently deceased mother.

Of all the major American sports, the NFL is probably taking the most risk with the league-sanctioned wokeness. There was quite a lot of backlash from fans in 2017 when the kneeling fever ran through the league like wildfire. Many, like me, just stopped watching games. I belong to a demographic that the NFL has just recently begun to win back.

They obviously don’t care.

Sports fans who just want to watch sports are obviously going to have to suffer through this season. I’m actually glad that the baseball season is going to be shorter now. The best we can hope for is that this is a phase. If it isn’t, it will be RIP sports and the COVID cancel riot plague year will have claimed another victim.

But I Still Have Moments of Sports Fan Optimism

PLEASE GOD MAKE THE WOKE GO AWAY SO I CAN ENJOY THIS. https://t.co/r7Wy1S6qur — SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 22, 2020

The elf needs to go on the shelf. Need More Reasons Not to Trust Dr. Fauci? Here You Go

De Blasio Finally Broke Up the Month-Long BLM ‘Occupation’ in NYC. Is Trump Responsible?

Well, well…Gun Sales Spike in 2020, Driven by New Purchases by Black Men and Women

This Black Lives Matter Activist Thought KNEELING on a White Baby’s Neck Was a Good Idea…

Not a chance. Will Joe Biden Ever Face Difficult Questions From the Media? Mark Levin Says No

YES. YES. YES. Trump Dispatches Federal Law Enforcement to Combat Crime Waves in U.S. Cities

Federal Judge May Release Muslim Who Pleaded Guilty in Plot to Behead Pamela Geller

Basement Boy wants a pony. Biden Spending Plan Will Hit $10 Trillion Over the Next Decade

Russian Defense Ministry Says New Coronavirus Vaccine Is Ready and Safe

Nancy Pelosi Calls the Wuhan Coronavirus ‘the Trump Virus’

Minneapolis Is About to Replace Police With…What? We Have Serious Questions.

‘We Thought It Was a War Out There’ — 15 Shot at Funeral for Chicago Shooting Victim

GOP, Dems Still Far Apart on Next Round of Coronavirus Aid

VDH: Why This Revolution Isn’t Like the ’60s

The King Stallion Helicopter: A Relic from the Past That We Can No Longer Afford

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #11: California’s Lunatic Booze Rules, Plus Biden Can’t Hack It

Worst Mayors in America Demand Congress Stop Trump From Ruining Their Riots

YAHTZEE! Is St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Framing the McCloskeys?

WHAT?! Joe Biden’s Gobsmackingly Absurd Claim About Trump’s ‘Racism’

Black Votes Matter. Watch Out Biden: Black Voters Are Moving Toward Donald Trump

He drools. He lies. Then he drools some more. As Antifa Terrorizes Portland, Biden Claims Trump Is Attacking ‘Peaceful Protesters’

The Real Reason Democrats Won’t Condemn the Deadly George Floyd Riots

My Advice for Antonio Sabato Jr. on His Plans for a ‘Conservative Movie Studio’

VIP Gold Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Kruiser, and Preston – Replay Available

Socialists Make Gains In NY Elections. Could That Actually Help The 2A?

The Most Compelling Case for Trump 2020 Was Just Made by Someone Who Despises Him

Canada is the lonely girl at the dance, desperate for friends. Canada court rules US ‘not safe’ for asylum seekers

A Second Wave 2A Sanctuary Movement Is Hitting Virginia

THIS Is How You Stop Gun Thefts: 42 Year Sentence for Gun Thief

PA DA Sees His First “Ghost Gun” Case

42 Percent Of Crimes Against Truckers Are Violent

‘Merica. Virginia Sheriff Takes First Steps To Deputize Thousands Of Armed Citizens

Schlichter: Enough Whining About Trump’s Mean Tweets

Der Bidengaffer is a Klansman. Joe Biden Just Said Something That’s Pretty Racist About Asians

The anti-Fauci. Rand Paul Calls For the Impeachment of Andrew Cuomo Over ‘Disastrous’ Nursing Home Policy

A little tardy…Alas, Cities Finally Confirm What We Already Knew Regarding the Spike in COVID Cases

‘Blaz the Impaler’: Why NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio So Deserves That Staten Island Banner Dedicated to Him

Conservative Publication Scalps ‘The Atlantic’ For Peddling Fake Story About a Police Shooting

Barr Drops a Reality Check About Black Homicide, Violent Crime

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Home Vandalized, Hours Later She Votes To Protect Police Funding

Media Hails Wall Of Moms As Portland Heroes. Here’s Why They Are Not.

Yeesh, these idiots. Is Minneapolis Now Defunding The Policing Alternatives, Too?

Good luck with that…Oregon AG Seeks Restraining Order Against Federal Officers In Portland

Hmm: Did A Google Glitch Expose A Blacklist Of Conservative Sites?

Yelps says more than half of restaurants temporarily closed are now permanently shuttered

ESPN’s Sage Steele Delivers a Fierce Reply to Allegedly Being Excluded for Not Being ‘Black Enough’

Is A Cure Finally Here? U.S. Deal for 100 Million Doses of Potential Vaccine Inspires Optimism

She wouldn’t have gotten anywhere. Hulu Tees Up a Second Hillary Series: Meet the Alt-History Tale of Ms. Rodham, No-Nonsense Never-Wife of Bill

Los Angeles County Officials Rush to Judgement in “Reimagining” De-Funding Priorities

You’ve Heard the ‘Hairy Legs’ Video? Prepare for Creepy Joe Biden, Part Two, What the Nurses Did

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Responds to Trump Moving Agents Into Her City by Victimizing Herself

Waters has the IQ of a cat toy. Rep. Maxine Waters suggests to Joy Reid that Portland is a ‘trial run’ for what happens if President Trump refuses to accept an election loss

Drunk history? Adam Baldwin presents ‘US History with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’, who potentially gets herself canceled

Gov. DeSantis orders investigation of reports that people who did not take a COVID-19 test are listed as testing positive

‘This has to be a joke’: James Comey sparks facepalms with teaser for new book about restoring faith in justice

Sean Hannity apologizes to Fox viewers for ‘misunderstanding’ with Tucker Carlson

Un-cancel culture. Baltimore’s Italian American community plans new statue to honor Columbus

‘Will they stop at burning an empty church?’: Anti-Christian attacks rise in Europe

Tesla picks Texas, will redesign Model Y for European production

Keyless entry is key to stealing other people’s cars for European crime ring

SCIENCE! Cutting screen time lowers risk of death, study finds

Not the Bee: Armed 10-year-old kids are committing carjackings in Chicago, police warn

Biden Forced To Wear Ankle Monitor To Make Sure He Doesn't Escape Basement https://t.co/tmLMsD8ZCq — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 22, 2020

Spree River at the Berlin Cathedral. Germanyhttps://t.co/jLWa9eFzWy pic.twitter.com/S1bakAlID2 — Architecture Hub (@architecturehub) July 23, 2020

This is a fantastic Rickles interview. One of my favorites.

Don’t tell the trolls who only read the headlines that we have fun at the end.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.