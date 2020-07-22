BLM Activist Arrested for KNEELING on the Neck of a White Baby

A shocking and deeply disturbing image posted to Facebook has led to the arrest of a Black Lives Matter activist. A black man, identified as BLM supporter Isaiah Jackson, took a picture of himself kneeling on the neck of a 2-year-old white child in diapers. The image shows another person holding the child’s arms back, and the child crying. The caption read, “Blm now mf.”

The shocking image quickly spread on social media, and at least one person reported it to the local sheriff’s office.

According to WHIO TV,

Charges are pending review by the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office against a man accused of kneeling on the neck of a 2-year-old child in a photo shared on social media, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The man, who deputies identified as Isaiah Jackson, 20, has been booked in the Clark County Jail on a probation violation and remains in the jail Wednesday afternoon, according to online jail records. The sheriff’s office said a case against Jackson has been presented to the prosecutor’s office who will “provide a determination on the scope and breadth of the felony charges” that Jackson will face in the alleged incident, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kristopher Shultz said in a media release. Investigators did not detail the charges Jackson might be charged with. Deputies said an investigation was launched Tuesday after they were made aware of the photo, which shows a man with his knee on the back of a child’s neck. The child appears to be crying in the photo while a second person holds the child’s hands behind their back. The photo’s caption read “Blm now.”

The report was incomplete. The caption actually said, “Blm now mf”. WHIO TV reported the mother of the child was dating Jackson, but that she was unaware of the picture being taken.

The picture sparked outrage as it went viral on social media.

WARNING: This image is disturbing.

#BREAKING: Charges are pending review by the Clark County Prosecutor's Office against a 20-year-old man accused of kneeling on the back of a child's neck in a photo posted to social media: https://t.co/1u5s8eI69C — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) July 22, 2020

This dirtbag’s name is Isaiah Jackson. He’s supporting BLM by kneeling on the neck of a white toddler. I want you to imagine for a moment the reaction if the child was black and the message said “MAGA” instead of “BLM”. It would be the only thing we talked about for a month. pic.twitter.com/4Ocg8QyIBm — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 22, 2020

