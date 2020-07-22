Will Joe Biden Ever Face Difficult Questions From the Media? Mark Levin Says No

Joe Biden, the presumptive candidate for the presidential nomination for the Democratic Party, has failed to take difficult questions from the press. Now people are beginning to notice. Mark Levin began his Tuesday radio show with a rant about Joe Biden, noting that President Trump has to face the Jim Acosta-led mob of hostility, while Biden almost never faces even friendly reporters:

And I would just watched the president in a press statement in a press conference. He was cool as a cucumber.

He went through the facts, went through what’s taking place, where he feels we’re headed. The vaccinations, and the therapies, and I have to say, all the attacks on our pharmaceutical companies.

You do realize that if Bernie Sanders had been president, that these advances would not be occurring, because these pharmaceutical companies wouldn’t really exist in their current form. It’s called the private sector.

But as I watch this, I also noticed as he ticked off some of the questions from the reporters, there wasn’t a single question about anything the president said on the substance. Not a word.

Instead it was all about “Do you wear a mask? How often do you wear a mask? How often do you get tested for the virus?”

This is the problem, as I’ve said before, with political reporters covering a medical or scientific event. This is how they cover it and in the case of the Democrat Party media. It’s only about politics. It’s about trying to play gotcha with the president.

This is what infuriates me. So the American people don’t learn anything. They don’t learn anything, and CNN didn’t even cover his answers.

Which got me to thinking about something else. The president subjects himself to the Democrat Party media. That’s what this is. That’s who these people are.

These are Kamikaze phony reporters for the Democrat Party press, whether it’s CNN, it’s run by a hardcore leftist, or MSNBC and NBC and all the rest of them. So President Donald Trump subjects himself to the Democrat Party media, but Joe Biden does not subject himself to conservative media.

They are very carefully choosing the hosts, even in the Democrat Party media, who gets to speak to Biden, and how long they get to speak the Biden, and the topics that they get to use to speak to Biden. And the media are perfectly happy with this.

There should be a daily drumbeat about the fact that we have a soon-to-be major party presidential candidate who will not make himself available to the media and hence the people.