Worst Mayors in America Demand Congress Stop Trump From Ruining Their Riots

The nation’s worst mayors, who oversee the nation’s most violent cities, sent a letter to congress complaining that President Trump is ruining their election-year riots,

They’re calling for an investigation into federal officers arresting rioters for attacking federal buildings.

The mayors of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, DC, Atlanta and Kansas City wrote to the leaders of congress arguing that their nightly riots and bloodshed are made worse by President Trump because federal police aren’t nice to the rioters.

Whereas the mayor of Portland, who’s also the police commissioner, orders his kneeling officers to spectate the violence, the federal police use tear gas to back the rioters away from federal property, investigate, arrest and charge the perpetrators of the violence.

Democrat Mayors Say Riots Are Trump’s Fault

As you know, Portland is on the 8th straight week of rioting. Antifa and Black Lives Matter groups, comprised of devoutly anti-American, communist and anarchist militants, hold nightly riots to burn, vandalize and terrorize Portlanders. It’s a low level war on civil society by groups that are revealed as the shock troops of the Democratic Party. No high profile Democrats condemn their actions, in fact, Nancy Pelosi dismisses the attacks on statues as “people are going to do what they do.”

During the sixth week, as antifa and BLM terrorists continued their attacks at the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland, federal officers were called in to protect the building and arrest rioters. Now Mayor Ted Wheeler blames President Trump for all the riots.

Federal officers have dispersed protestors using tear gas and batons pic.twitter.com/dCg7YfuDZV — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 21, 2020

While the riots continue, instead of catching, releasing and dropping charges against rioters, as Multnomah County prosecutors do, federal authorities have brought federal charges against the terrorists, who have come from all over the country to riot and attack police.

Democrat Mayors Sic Pelosi on Trump Over Rioters

In their complaint letter to Congress, Mayors Muriel Bowser of DC, Jenny Durkan of Seattle, Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, Lori Lightfoot of Atlanta, Quinton D. Lucas of Kanas City, and Ted Wheeler of Portland accuse President Trump of abuse of power because he’s “creating an environment of fear and mistrust.”

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked a national uprising and reckoning. Millions have joined protests and exercised their constitutional rights. The majority of the protests have been peaceful and are aimed at improving our communities. Even in circumstances where this is not the case, it is still a matter for local law enforcement The President’s decision to unilaterally deploy these paramilitary type forces into our cities mirrors the very tyranny our country has fought against and is wholly inconsistent with our democracy. Instead, he is politicizing conflict, creating an environment of fear and mistrust, and raising the prospect of more deployments of federal forces in cities like Seattle, Chicago, and other American communities. This abuse of power cannot continue.

The letter does not address the “fear and mistrust” that the lack of leadership from the above-stated mayors have caused in law abiding people who hate the nightly riots by domestic terrorists and who do not consider professional rioters creating havoc as a “reckoning.”

The letter never refers to the federal officers as police, but calls them “forces,” “agents,” and “paramilitary,” in an effort to cast them as something other than police officers. In a gobsmacking tweet, Senator Ron Wyden called the police from DHS and Border Patrol “secret police” in order to smear the officers enforcing the law.

Antifa’s Rioters and Computer Hackers

The computer hacking arm of the antifa terror group has outed the names and addresses of federal officers responding to the riots to encourage violence and intimidation against them.

Federal Protective Service (FPS) Deputy Director of Operations Richard Cline said at a press conference that approximately 38 law enforcement officers had been doxed as he explained why officers had had name badges removed.

“We are going to convert their name [tags] to their badge number as about 38 of our officers that are out there have been doxed and their personal information has been put online,” he said.

The antifa computer hackers also previously outed local police officers on a spreadsheet. This occurred before federal officers arrived.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot who, as my PJMedia colleague Megan Fox calls “the world’s worst mayor,” presides over a city in which there are hot-and-cold-running shootings on a daily basis. PJMedia’s Rick Moran writes about the latest shooting in which 15 people were shot while attending a funeral for a shooting victim. But Lightfoot vows never-will-she-ever allow Donald Trump to send federal “troops” to her fair and peaceful city to “terrorize” citizens. Apparently, she doesn’t want the competition.

Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020

In Seattle, where Mayor Jenny Durkan allowed a “summer of love” occupation to be set up in the swanky Capitol Hill section of her city that ended up in two murders and multiple shootings, she believes President Trump is the big problem.

It is unacceptable and chilling that this administration has formed and deployed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Rapid Deployment Unit and is sending federal authorities to conduct crowd control on city streets and detain individuals. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) July 20, 2020

While the mayors try to sell the idea that President Trump has no standing to send in troops, I explain over here that, naturally, the feds have every right to plus-up police to protect, defend and investigate federal crimes.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who literally presides over a city that is explicitly federal property says “All extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence needs to be withdrawn from American cities @realDonaldTrump.” Apparently, stopping rioters from destroying federal property is considered “extraordinary.”

All extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence needs to be withdrawn from American cities @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/kcdZov4FRF — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 22, 2020

And on it goes. The letter has gained a few more signatories, such as LA Mayor Eric Garcetti who presided over coronavirus exploding riots himself.

The message from these mayors is President Trump, don’t interrupt our riots. Our base will get mad at us.