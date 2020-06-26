The Morning Briefing: Nightmare Time—What If Joe Biden Wins?

President Biden, Or Something

OK, I shouldn’t be bringing this up again but I do get a lot of inquiries about it.

What are we to do if the unthinkable happens and that drooling idiot Joe Biden is actually elected president?

It’s not really out of the realm of possibility, do remember that more than half of this country was paste-eatingly dumb enough to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016. They call it a “popular victory” and we call it a “national embarrassment.”

I have been pondering this hellish scenario for quite some time but most of my conservative friends have been more optimistic, Now they are coming around to the worst of the worst case scenarios.

Most of us do believe that the current polling is, put mildly, completely full of crap. Still, we have to prepare for the outside chance that the polls may be right. A very outside chance, I know, but preparation is always a good thing.

I have many conservative friends who are convinced that President Trump is on his way to a decisive victory. Given how wrong the polls were in 2016, I can’t put up much of an argument base on them. Or any argument, actually.

Sadly, I do believe the there are enough remarkably stupid people to elect Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep president. The one saving grace that keep me off of the ledge is that I don’t believe most of them are motivated to get off of their lazy Democrat butts and vote for him, even if it’s done via the vote-by-mail fraud scam.

New Ultra-Reinforced Confederate Statue Includes Electrified Metal, Titanium Spikes https://t.co/2PCAXsltFk pic.twitter.com/5KAAPduin9 — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 24, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Life right now.

Sometimes I think life would be better if we all just learned how to bake and exchange pies.

