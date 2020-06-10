The Morning Briefing: Knee-Benders Cancel 'Gone With the Wind' & 'Cops' on Same Day to Appease Frothing Rage Mob

Mob Rule, USA

There is apparently more than one way for this mob that has been running roughshod over America for the past couple of weeks to loot. Once they’ve trashed all of the physical property near them, they turn to cultural and intellectual property.

Monday’s Briefing discussed the creepy thought police run at our book collections, which is part of an ongoing attempt to inflict cancel culture on the Western Canon. On Tuesday, the “mostly peaceful protests” rage mob turned their greedy little cancellation eyes to two American classics: Gone With the Wind, and the venerable television show Cops.

The Paramount Network hasn’t released a lot of information about the cancellation of Cops, but it was pulled from the lineup as a reaction to the protests/riots. It has been on the air for thirty-three years, which is forever in television time. A product that successful doesn’t usually get tossed aside so easily. That should give us all pause as we ponder how powerful this mob has already become.

HBO Max removed Gone With the Wind less than two weeks after the platform launched because apparently no one who works for the company understands history or context. Deadline shared this drivel from an HBO Max spokesperson:

Gone With the Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible.

I’m embarrassed for them.

While the spokesperson didn’t mention the current civil unrest situation, the Deadline article did frame it in terms of that. It doesn’t refer to the mob, of course, because no one really wants to call the protesters that. Well, almost no one. It’s uncomfortable to admit what is really going on in this country these days.

We are a representative republic that a bunch of idiots think is a democracy but none of that matters because we’re essentially under mob rule at the moment. Democratic leaders are dancing (and kneeling) like hired entertainment for this mob. I haven’t checked in several hours, but I’m sure that Drew Brees probably has his kids out there apologizing for the fact that he said something about respecting the American flag and the woke rage mob wasn’t pleased.

The arrogance and condescension of the HBO Max brass who think that they need to explain Gone With the Wind to the great unwashed masses is galling. The presumption is that people are too stupid to understand a period piece, even one that is one of the most famous of all time. It’s a wokeness cancer that’s metastasizing while the rage mobs are roaming the streets in “peaceful protest” right now.

Thanks wokescolds, but we understand that a movie made in the 1930’s which depicts events of the 1860’s doesn’t accurately reflect the values of modern society. We are also aware that we’re unlikely to encounter a woman wearing a ball gown hoop skirt.

The case of Cops is more disturbing. The RedState post that I linked above also mentions that the wildly popular Live PD may not be returning thanks to the rage mob. That means that all of the people involved in the production of those shows will be out of work.

Cops are usually on their best behavior in front of television cameras so one would think that the woke mob would want to keep these shows on the air.

The American people have been subjected to two unsavory extremes since March. At first, it was the petty tyrant elected officials who were heaping misery upon us. As soon as we began to get out from under the thumbs of these Stalin wannabes our streets began filling with mobs of protesters who were eschewing the social distance edicts of the aforementioned tyrants. Had the mobs been revolting against the tyrants we would have had some justice, as well as some great political theater.

Sadly, these mobs are merely an extension of the totalitarian fever dream of the tyrants.

Mob rule is really all the Democrats have left and they know it. Don’t expect any of this to get better if Biden is elected. His handlers will keep egging on the unrest. Pretty soon the only thing on television will be Barack and Michelle Obama telling us how awful we are.

It’s time to learn how to make my own beer.

Hey, At Least They’re Talking Now

PJM Linktank

Whaddya know: LAPD: Homicides Up 250% During Past Week of ‘Defund Police’ Peaceful Protests

Two U.S. Cities Dismantled Their Police Departments. You Won’t Believe What Happened Next…

‘Defunding the Police’ Is ‘Code Word’ for Insane – That’s Why Left Is Redefining It In Real Time

Even a broken clock…Did San Francisco Stumble Into a Good Police Reform Idea?

Liberals couldn’t stop being full of crap even if they had on-call tutors to teach them. With Trump Rallies Returning, the Media Suddenly Remembers the Coronavirus Pandemic

Antifa Seizes Seattle PD, Sets Up ‘Autonomous Zone’ Just Like ISIS and the Paris Commune

Speaking of mobs. Mob Wants Oregon Mayor ‘Canceled’ for Insufficient ‘Wokeness.’ Now He’s Turning the Tables

The voters of Minneapolis deserve her. Let it all burn. Minneapolis City Council President Now Wants a ‘Police-Free Society’

Ex-NY Lt. Gov. ‘Likes’ a Rioter Choking a Police Officer: ‘This N**** Got a Cop In a Headlock’

Will Fewer Police Really Make Cities Safer?

Virginia Judge Rules Robert E. Lee Statue Can Remain — For Now

New Video Exposes the Armed Antifa ‘Militia’ Who Want to Abolish the Police

The hummingbirds in my courtyard all have bigger brains than AOC. AOC Accuses Kayleigh McEnany of ‘Stripping Titles’ from ‘Women of Color.’ Her Response Is Epic

Philly Cops Salute Officer Charged With Beating a Student at Protest

‘Bloody Sunday’:18 Murders in Chicago in 24 Hours as Calls to ‘Defund the Police’ Escalate

Democrats Have a Progressive Problem Called Defund the Police

Latest CNN Poll: In-Kind Donation to Democrats or Reinforcing the Echo Chamber?

Is Democrats’ Support For ‘Defund the Police’ a Winning Campaign Issue?

Section 230 May Be a Lifeline for This Conservative Crowdfunding Platform Shut Down by the Government

‘The Flash’ Actor Hartley Sawyer Cancelled for Bad Tweets from Before He Was Famous

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 44: Comedian Ellen Karis On the Post-Pandemic Future of Stand-Up

Hey Celebrities, Americans Aren’t Happy With You Bailing Out the Rioters Burning Black Businesses

VIP Gold

The Left-wing Mob is Massive, and Ready for War

You Don’t Have to Be a Radical Activist to Inspire Change

From the Mothership and Beyond

I used to live in walking distance from here. Glad I missed all the “peaceful” protests. Santa Monica Gun Store Looted, 29 Guns Missing

Soldier Carrying Gun In NY Protest Arrested, Charged

Armed Citizen Defends Family From Dog

SO glad I live in Arizona. Journalist Tim Pool Describes Headache Of Buying Gun In NJ

More of this, please. No, Terry Crews Will Not Apologize for His Tweets

Me, to Al Sharpton: Shut it. Al Sharpton to the NFL: Because of George Floyd’s Death, You Should Give Colin Kaepernick His Job Back

Why a NY Police Union Boss Is Taking the Media to Task

Sen. Cotton Leads Resolution to Demand Justice for Floyd and Condemn ‘Defund the Police’ Movement

Axios Executive Said His Note on Protests Wasn’t a Green Light for His Reporters to Do the Same. You Decide.

Amazing: Hundreds Show Up to Pay Their Respects to Former St. Louis Capt David Dorn

ChiComs and Academia in bed with each other again. Top Harvard Biologist Took Millions From the Chinese Communist Party to Build a Lab in Wuhan

Senate Confirms Gen. Charles Brown as First African American Air Force Chief of Staff

Napa Tasting Rooms Will Reopen After One Winemaker Called Out Major Hypocrisy

Crass, stupid, and failing is no way to go through life, Toots. Chicago Mayor Lightfoot to City Official Who Criticized her Failed Response to the Riots: ‘You’re 100% Full of Sh**’

Buffalo, NY Neighbors Gather to Clean up after Riots, They Find an 18-Year-Old Man Hard at Work

Terry McAuliffe Accidentally Says Quiet Part out Loud About Joe Biden’s Basement Presidential Campaign

Shoot your television. ‘COPS’ Show Gets Cancelled After 33 Years, ‘LIVE PD’ May Be Next as Leftists Attack Police

Public Health Experts Seem to Have Targeted the Constitution as a Public Health Crisis

Oh. De Blasio Will Rename One Prominent Street in Each NYC Borough After ‘Black Lives Matter’

Roger Goodell will cave. Here Are The People Who Want To Ban The National Anthem At Sporting Events

Confirmed: “Defund The Police” Is Too Far Left For Bernie Sanders

The ChiComs are Joe Biden’s besties: Chinese Re-Education Camps Ask Detainees To Pick A Crime Off A List Before Holding A Sham Trial

Moscow Lifts Lock Down In Advance Of Vote On Putin Becoming President For Life

Report: Team Trump Hoping That Dubya Endorses Biden

Irony Or Hypocrisy? LA City Council President Demands Defund The Police Cuts — While Getting Round-The-Clock LAPD Protection

Suspected Killer Of Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Deputy Posted Anti-Fascism, Anti-Police Messages Online

I love Leo. ‘What the hell just happened?’ Cornel West and Leo Terrell got into a ‘defund the police’ verbal brawl on Sean Hannity’s show, and YOWZA

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces a commission to review all of London’s statues, plaques, and street names (Churchill can stay)

I’m glad Carol is on my side. ‘It’s a financial term, which we know often confuses you’: Carol Roth reminds a narrative-spinning AOC what ‘defund’ means

THIS –> Matt’s Idea Shop’s latest creation mocking celebs when riots get too close to THEIR homes is hilariously BRILLIANT

Sen. Josh Hawley seeks investigation into different treatment of church services and protests under COVID-19 pandemic

Antifa and the Muslim Brotherhood: Birds of a Feather

Pope Francis starts fund of 1 million euros for Rome’s unemployed after coronavirus

6 Comfort Foods Born of Historic Times of Discomfort

This is delicious. Not the Bee: Watch this lady melt down and weep bitterly while reading a Trump fundraising email

More than 250 churches in China’s Anhui province stripped of crosses

Reduct This

The Kruiser Kabana

When music videos were fun.

I’m trying to make reservations for social-distance Mass this week. “Can I have a window seat?”

