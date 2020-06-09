Ex-NY Lt. Gov. 'Likes' a Rioter Choking a Police Officer: 'This N**** Got a Cop In a Headlock'

Former Lt. Gov. Bob Duffy (D-N.Y.) now serves as the president of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) appointed him the liaison for reopening the Rochester area during the COVID-19 pandemic. Duffy has been under fire regularly for being a mouthpiece for the Cuomo administration and standing in the way of businesses desperate to open in rural Western New York.

1/ Just finished my interview with @BobDuffyROC … I have 2 key takeaways. First – Cuomo is the new king and the regional reopening boards have ZERO authority. They are working for Cuomo by passing his daily dictates to businesses and fielding angry phone calls. — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) May 29, 2020

When the rioting and looting and burning hit Rochester, the COVID panic went on the back-burner while our elected officials coddled rioters and criticized the police. Duffy was caught liking a post on Twitter that showed a police officer getting choked by a rioter.

When called out on it by others on Twitter, Duffy said it was an accident or something.

I guess that’s possible, although I’ve accidentally liked things I didn’t mean to and noticed it immediately and undid it. It’s possible he didn’t see the red heart light up the moment he touched it and let it sit there for hours until someone else noticed. But does that seem likely when his friends in New York, Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, make it part of their day job to criticize NYPD and prop up rioters while the city burns?

Here’s the governor’s brother declaring that he’s not aware of anything (like the Constitution) that says protesters should be peaceful.

Here’s @CNN’s @ChrisCuomo carrying water for violent criminals burning down communities and saying that he doesn’t think protests are supposed to be “peaceful.” Imagine saying that less than a day since Captain David Dorn was killed in cold blood by looters? Truly disgusting. https://t.co/LS34pNZVVV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 3, 2020

Mayor de Blasio’s own daughter was arrested in a group of “protesters” who were throwing projectiles at police. de Blasio’s response was that he was “proud” of her. Meanwhile, New York police are losing the city, getting maimed and shot, or run over by cars and New York leaders are making excuses for the rioters.

The media has been bombarding the public with the approval of rioting that is being echoed by Democrats, who are far too willing to excuse away illegal and violent behavior by claiming that the “protesters” are acting out of frustration, and are flat out lying to us that the demonstrations are “peaceful” while buildings burn.

You should study "riots." https://t.co/PCw9lpjwwQ — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 7, 2020

Giving any excuse to rioters is giving the stamp of approval to lawlessness. The people of New York deserve better leadership.

Hard to describe how rampant the looting was tonight in Midtown Manhattan and how lawless it was. Complete anarchy. Literally hundreds of stores up and down Broadway, Fifth Ave, Sixth Ave. Kids ruling the streets like it was a party. pic.twitter.com/y9Ly1UD1WX — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

Did Bob Duffy like that photo on accident? Or is this more of the same Democrat complicity in political violence that suits their end goals to cause chaos and unrest in an effort to consolidate more power? What do you think?