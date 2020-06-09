Minneapolis City Council President Now Wants a 'Police Free Society'

Lisa Bender is becoming famous, as I’m sure she intended.

The incendiary president of the Minneapolis city council told an incredulous Chris Cuomo on CNN that her desire to defund the police was real and that she eventually wanted a “police free society.”

Bender made headlines earlier for giving us the benefit of her very deep thoughts on police protecting civilians when she told CNN about a hypothetical home break-in.

Fox News:

“Do you understand that the word dismantle, or police-free, also makes some people nervous, for instance, what if, in the middle of the night, my home is broken into,” Camerota asked. “Who do I call?” “Yes, I mean I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors, and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege,” Bender responded. “For those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm is done.”

She didn’t answer the question and chose to make an idiot of herself in the process. What’s clear is this is one woke chick who should really see a psychiatrist about that debilitating guilt complex.

Not to be outdone, she told Cuomo that a “police free” future was an actual goal.

Speaking on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” Monday night, Lisa Bender took the idea of disbanding the police a step further.

Host Chris Cuomo told her: “When you say you see someday being police-free that sounds aspirational, a utopian concept where nobody’s committing any crime, because as long as these communities are being preyed upon, both from within and without, there’s gonna have to be good men and women willing to step up to keep people safe.” She replied: “I think the idea of having a police-free future is very aspirational, and I am willing to stand with community members who are asking us to think of that as the goal.”

I think the next time a violent, mentally ill man is roaming the streets screaming at people, Bender and not the police should respond.

“We’ve looked at every reason that folks call 911. Why are people in Minneapolis calling for help? And we’re starting to pair what’s the right response to those calls. In the short term that helps our police officers focus on the work that they’re trained to do, while we have a better response to people who have a mental health crisis or a physical health crisis.”

This is what makes me think that Lisa Bender is trolling us. She’s saying these crazy, stupid, outrageous things to evince a response. And to get attention.

It’s working beautifully.